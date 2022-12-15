‘Harry & Meghan’: These are the biggest revelations from the second part of the Netflix doc

The focus shifts toward how a fairy-tale romance turned into a nightmare for the two of them. It details the attacks on Meghan from the press that were rife with racial stereotypes, and how the couple wanted to leave. The British press dubbed it "Megxit," but Harry says it was him who made the big push to leave.

The final three episodes of the documentary series explore the gradual breakdown of his relationship with his brother, William, accusing him of briefing the media against him, and the time leading up to the couple’s exit from the UK in early 2020.

Prince Harry said his final years in the royal family were like living in a soap opera. Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” makes sure we’re all paying attention.

Netflix said more than 28 million households globally have tuned in so far. There were no opposing voices in either part of the documentary: This is Harry and Meghan’s story from their point of view. Neither Buckingham Palace nor Associated Newspapers responded to requests for comment.

Here's what we learned from the second half.

The rift between Harry and William

The tale of a deepening divide between brothers Harry and William is ongoing — and the Duke of Sussex explained why things have become so fraught between the two.

At the heart of their story, he said, is William’s inheritance, the crown, which means that the family stepped in to protect his brother but not his wife. “They were happy to lie to protect my brother, and yet for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” Harry said.

But he said their story involved broken promises, too; both brothers pledged never to brief against each other but William’s office didn’t abide by their agreement. Harry also said the “joint statement” from the brothers that denied bullying on William’s part was false, adding that he never agreed to sign his name to it.

Harry also detailed the moments when he told his family he wanted to leave. “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in.”

In the end, “a wedge was created” between himself and his brother. “He’s now on the institution side,” Harry said.

The front pages of London's Sunday newspapers are displayed in London, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Mail lawsuit and Meghan Markle’s miscarriage

One of the more shocking allegations in the documentary came when Harry said that he believed the stress of the (successful) lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, owners of the Daily Mail, MailOnline, and The Mail on Sunday, caused Meghan to miscarry in July 2020.

“I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did,” he said. “Do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created, caused by that? Of course we don’t. But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy.”

A judge ruled that the publisher breached Markle's privacy.

Meghan said in the program that she had a miscarriage on the first morning after relocating to their new home in Santa Barbara, Calif., with a friend saying that she had collapsed in pain as the couple was moving in.

The double standards between other members of the royal family

Their difficult relationship with the press continued as a theme in the final three episodes, with a particular focus on how Meghan’s treatment compared with that of Kate Middleton, now Princess of Wales.

British historian David Olusoga gave examples: If Kate wore an off-the-shoulder-dress, it was perceived as a fashion statement but it broke protocol when Meghan did the same. If Kate cuddled her baby bump it was sweet and maternal, but it was seen as attention-seeking when Meghan cuddled hers.

The documentary used academics to explain the alleged difference in approach. “Nobody wants to be openly racist. That wouldn’t be civilized. That wouldn’t be British. But it’s perfectly fine to kind of dog whistle. Give a nod to it. She’s a diva. She’s making people cry. This kind of ‘angry black woman’ trope. It just really came to the fore,” Kehinde Andrews, author of the “New Age of Empire,” said.