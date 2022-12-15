Local bestsellers for the week ended Dec. 11

3. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

4. Stella Maris Cormac McCarthy Knopf

5. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

6. Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout Random House

7. The Passenger Cormac McCarthy Knopf

8. Our Missing Hearts Celeste Ng Penguin Press

9. The Boys from Biloxi John Grisham Doubleday

10. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times Michelle Obama Crown

Advertisement

2. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

3. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

4. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams Stacy Schiff Little, Brown

5. Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files Deb Perelman Knopf

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

6. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human Siddhartha Mukherjee Scribner

7. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle Jon Meacham Random House

8. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals Melissa Clark Clarkson Potter

9. Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships Nina Totenberg Simon & Schuster

10. A Book of Days Patti Smith Random House

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

3. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

4. The Best American Short Stories 2022 Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.) Mariner

5. Project Hail Mary Andy Weir Ballantine

6. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

Advertisement

7. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

8. The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray Berkley

9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

10. The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida Shehan Karunatilaka Norton

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

3. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

4. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach Norton

5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

6. The Years Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (Transl.) Seven Stories Press

7. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

8. The Best American Essays 2022 Alexander Chee, Robert Atwan (Eds.) Mariner

9. Tiny Beautiful Things (10th Anniversary Edition): Advice from Dear Sugar Cheryl Strayed Vintage

10. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business Mel Brooks Ballantine

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Dec. 11. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.