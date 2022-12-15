Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

DEADMAU5: WE ARE FRIENDS TOUR The Canadian DJ and producer puts the spotlight on his label, mau5trap, with this show featuring sets by the Boise-based electro craftsman Morgin Madison and the high-concept duo Kasablanca, as well as a DJ set from the British trio Nero and a headlining set by the mouse-head-topped mogul himself. Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. crossroadspresents.com

FOALS The British post-punk act comes to town in support of its seventh album, the dancefloor-ready yet contemplative “Life Is Yours.” Dec. 17, 8 p.m. Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

BRAKENCE This 20-year-old Ohio-based producer and songwriter’s latest album, “hypochondriac,” overflows with ideas; brakence’s pitch-shifted, mile-a-minute vocals narrate his inner monologue while emo, electro, nu-metal, and other high-drama genres get melded into a frenzied accompaniment for his thoughts. Dec. 18, 7 p.m. (doors). Royale. 617-338-7699, royaleboston.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

LOS LOBOS Los Lobos has grown from its East LA origins into one of the premier roots outfits in America, and is about to reach the 50th anniversary of its formation, a milestone it has reached with just about all of its original membership still intact. The band has been making a trip to the frosty East Coast every December recently, and this year is no exception. Dec. 16-17, 8 p.m. $65-$75. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

STAN MARTIN If there was ever someone around here suitable to play Buck Owens’s “Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy,” it would be Stan Martin with his twanging Telecaster. In fact, given the time of year, maybe he’ll be pulling some seasonally appropriate fare from that era of electric honky-tonk music into his set this Saturday. Dec. 17, 9 p.m. No cover. Toad, 1912 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-497-4950, www.toadcambridge.com

ANGELA PERLEY She may be relatively unknown in these parts, but this Columbus, Ohio, native has been hitting both the highway and the recording studio for years, with several EPs and LPs under her belt, and another album of her rootsy country/rock ‘n’ roll mix, “Turn Me Loose,” on the way. Dec. 17, 10 p.m. $15. Atwood’s Tavern, 877 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-864-2792, www.atwoodstavern.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

CHAN’S HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA Saxophonist Jimmy “2 Suits” Capone helms another blues-drenched celebration of the season featuring special guest vocalist Toni Lynn “Queen of the Boston Blues” Washington, plus a New England all-star lineup including trumpeter Johnny “Blue Horn” Moriconi, trombonist Bobby “The Breeze” Holfelder, guitarist Willie J. Laws, keyboardist Johnny Juxo, bassist Sven Larson, and drummer Eddie Scheer. Dec. 17, 8 p.m. $25-$30. Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining, 267 Main St., Woonsocket, R.I. 401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com

THE STAN STRICKLAND QUARTET: YULETIDE JAZZ Muli-talented local legend Strickland, known for his prowess as singer, saxophonist, flutist, and more, celebrates the winter solstice with his superb band: pianist Steve Hunt, bassist Bruce Gertz, and drummer Sean Skeete. Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m. $27. Black Box Theater, Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal St., Watertown. 617-923-0100, www.mosesianarts.org

TARBOX RAMBLERS HOLIDAY BARNBURNER The acclaimed Boston-based band, featuring Michael Tarbox’s gravelly voice and barbed-wire guitar, melds country blues, gospel, and Appalachian folk into a visceral take on tradition. Dec. 21, 8 p.m. $20. Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation, 154 Moody St., Waltham. 781-893-5410, www.charlesrivermuseum.org

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BLUE HERON This year’s seasonal offering from the sterling Blue Heron is “Christmas in Renaissance Spain and New Spain,” a colorful potpourri of hymns, masses, motets, and popular Christmas songs from the time period. Dec. 16, 8 p.m.; Dec. 17, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. First Church in Cambridge, Congregational, Cambridge. 617-960-7956, www.blueheron.org

BACH BEETHOVEN AND BRAHMS SOCIETY Music director Steven Lipsitt leads “A Brandenburg Holiday,” which includes two Brandenburg Concertos alongside several seasonal songs and carols featuring members of The Heritage Chorale, The Apollo Club, and VOICES Boston. Dec. 18, 3 p.m. Faneuil Hall. 617-991-8721, www.bbbsociety.org

ZAMIR CHORALE OF BOSTON The Jewish music-focused chorus presents its 31st annual “Hanukkah Happens” concert, this year’s theme showcasing songs containing “Hallelujah” from many different time periods and cultures. Yes, they’re including Leonard Cohen. Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m. Temple Emanuel, Newton. Livestream available. www.zamir.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

CHICKEN & BISCUITS A raucously big-hearted comedy by Douglas Lyons about the fissures and resilience of family, “Chicken & Biscuits” unfolds before and during the funeral for a revered pastor and patriarch in New Haven. At the play’s center is the clash between two strong-willed, very different women: the upright, devout Baneatta, played by the estimable Jacqui Parker, and her flamboyant younger sister, Beverly, portrayed by Thomika Bridwell in a highly entertaining, go-for-broke performance. Directed by Lyndsay Allyn Cox. Through Jan. 8. (No performances Dec. 24-31.) Presented by The Front Porch Arts Collective. At Suffolk University’s Modern Theatre, Boston. frontporcharts.org and ovationtix.com

LITTLE CHRISTMAS TREE SHOP OF HORRORS The inimitable Ryan Landry has concocted another enjoyably cracked musical mash-up for the holidays. That green-skinned mistress of malice Hermione P. Grinchley (played by Landry himself, as usual), is running a failing Dollar Store in Revere at Christmastime when her clerk, Norbert (Tim Lawton), brings a tiny, bedraggled Christmas tree into the store, hoping to win the heart of the fair Tawdry (Taryn Lane). Then the tree grows hungry — very, very hungry. Directed by Kiki Samko, with a cast that includes — in puppet form — “Boston Public Radio” cohosts Jim Braude and Margery Eagan. Through Dec. 23. Presented by Ryan Landry and the Gold Dust Orphans. At Iron Wolf Theatre, South Boston Lithuanian Citizens Association, South Boston. 800-838-3006, https://littlexmastreeshop.bpt.me

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Karen MacDonald portrays both Charles Dickens and Ebenezer Scrooge in Courtney Sale’s new, Lowell-centric adaptation of the holiday staple. This version opens in 1842 during Dickens’s tour of Lowell’s textile mills during his visit to the United States. That focus reflects the belief by some scholars that elements of “A Christmas Carol” were influenced by the writing in a monthly literary journal of the female millworkers, or “mill girls,” whom Dickens met. Directed by Sale, with a cast shouldering multiple roles: Ken Robinson as Bob Cratchit, Fezziwig, and others; Christina Acosta Robinson as Mrs. Cratchit, Belle, and others; Tom Coiner as Marley, Fred, and young Ebenezer; and Kyosin Kang as the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Through Dec. 24. Merrimack Repertory Theatre. At Nancy L. Donahue Theatre at Liberty Hall, Lowell. 978-654-4678, www.mrt.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

"Urban Nutcracker" comes to the Boch Center Shubert Theatre Dec. 17-23. Peter Paradise/Peter Paradise Michaels

URBAN NUTCRACKER Set to a combination of Tchaikovsky’s luminous score and Duke Ellington’s jazzy rhythms, City Ballet of Boston’s reinvention of the holiday classic is a model of diversity, from its large multigenerational cast to dance styles ranging from classical ballet to hip-hop and tap. There’s even an LGBTQ+-inclusive performance on Dec. 23. Set in Boston, the production features backdrops reflecting iconic landmarks and live music. Dec. 17-23. $29-$118. Boch Center Shubert Theatre, www.bochcenter.org

THE NUTCRACKER Festival Ballet Providence’s version of the charming story ballet has become a Rhode Island holiday tradition, enlivened last year with a new production by the company’s artistic curator, Yury Yanowsky. Designed to be as family-friendly as it is lively and visually dazzling, it features dozens of student performers alongside the company’s skilled resident dancers. Dec. 16-24, $30-$100. The Vets, Providence. https://festivalballetprovidence.org/

THE NUTCRACKER For more than 14 years, South Shore Ballet Theatre has ushered in the magic of the holidays with an affordable full-length ballet production featuring vibrant sets and colorful costumes. In addition to 65 dancers from 19 communities, guest artists in leading roles include company graduates Olivia Hansen and Lila Jacobs, as well as Wyatt Payne of American Midwest Ballet. Dec. 17-18, $20-$30. Thayer Academy Center for Performing Arts, Braintree. https://southshoreballettheatre.com/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

POWER AND PERSPECTIVE: EARLY PHOTOGRAPHY IN CHINA With 130 19th-century photographs installed alongside paintings, prints, and examples of the decorative arts, this exhibition seeks to capture the vibrant cross-cultural exchange in treaty port China, where cosmopolitanism and commerce rubbed up against rapid advances in technology — like photography — that tracked progress like never before. Through April 2. Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

DESIGNING MOTHERHOOD: THINGS THAT MAKE AND BREAK OUR BIRTHS Last chance for this exhibition of art and design, which lays bare ways in which men have dictated the terms of reproduction for two centuries. With Roe v. Wade overturned and reproductive health again a political hot potato, it couldn’t be more timely, or more sobering. Through Dec. 18. MassArt Museum, 621 Huntington Ave. 617-879-7333, maam.massart.edu

PETER SACKS: RESISTANCE The first solo museum exhibition of the South African-born artist Peter Sacks presents more than 90 collage portraits of revolutionary figures, including Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Nelson Mandela, Toni Morrison, and Volodymyr Zelensky. Through Dec. 30. Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University, 415 South St., Waltham. 781-736-3434, www.brandeis.edu/rose

MURRAY WHYTE

STEPHANIE RAYNER: BOAT OF ETERNAL RETURN Rayner explores how scientific and technological progress affect human spirituality. She spent 14 years crafting this sculpture from moose ribs, DNA sequencing gels from the Human Genome Project, a Mozart’s Requiem score, mahogany, ebony, and more. The labor, the materials, and the lyrical form suggest a vessel that could make shamanic journeys to otherworldly lands. Through Dec. 31. Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland, Maine. 207-808-8911, www.covestreetarts.com/exhibitions-1/boatofeternalreturn

CATE McQUAID

Stephanie Rayner, "Boat of Eternal Return," mixed media, Cove Street Arts in Portland, Maine. Rob Davidson





EVENTS

Comedy

ALI SIDDIQ The Houston comedian is more than a couple of decades removed from his life of crime and violence, and he’s forthright about it in his comedy, turning the worst moments of his life into poignant, and funny, stories on a stand-up stage. Dec. 16-17, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. $29. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. www.laughboston.com

CHRIS FLEMING It’s hard to capture in words what Fleming does in performance, a mix of silly and absurd audio-visual material and songs, physical comedy, and off-the-cuff interactions with his devoted audience. It’s every bit as funny as his social media clips, but with the bonus of spontaneity. Dec. 17, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $38-$47. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. www.thewilbur.com

AWKWARD SEX . . . AND THE CITY Host Natalie Wall and her merry band of singles return with new dispatches from the land of love and dating. There is no specific holiday theme for this edition, but Wall does say the show is subtitled “Jingle Balls.” Featuring Jen Keefe and Calvin Cato. Dec. 17, 8 p.m. $15. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

NICK A. ZAINO III

Chris Fleming will perform at the Wilbur Dec. 17.





Family

FAMILY FUN CHANUKAH CELEBRATION Celebrate the upcoming Festival of Lights with menorah building and decorating, Chanukah Jeopardy, and Dreidels & Gelt. The event will also feature an additional book reading of “The Gentle Bulldozer.” Dec. 18, 11 a.m. Free. 55 Martha Road. eventbrite.com

LONGFELLOW HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE Enjoy a free evening at the former home of famous poet Henry Longfellow (and temporary headquarters for George Washington). The event will feature music from the Victorian Carolers along with crafts and treats for the whole family to enjoy. Dec. 16, 4 p.m. 105 Brattle St., Cambridge. nps.gov

THE HOLIDAY SING-ALONG! At this special holiday puppet show, you’ll find dancing snowmen, jingle bells, and interactive games for kids of all ages. Dec. 21-23, times vary. $12.50-$16. 32 Station St., Brookline. puppetshowplace.org

JOY ASHFORD