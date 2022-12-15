Twitter abruptly suspends more than half a dozen journalists

Twitter suspended the accounts of more than half a dozen journalists from CNN, the New York Times, The Washington Post, and other outlets Thursday evening.

Many of the suspended accounts had recently written about a dispute between the platform's owner, Elon Musk, and another Twitter user who had tracked the billionaire's private jet travels.

The suspensions Thursday evening came without warning or explanation from Twitter. They include Washington Post technology reporter Drew Harwell, who discovered he was unable to log into his account or tweet around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.