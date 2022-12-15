With multiple series, Taylor Sheridan is leaving his stamp

Look to your laurels, Dick Wolf and Shonda Rhimes. Taylor Sheridan is gaining on you.

Rhimes, of course, is the creator of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal,” as well as executive producer of “Bridgerton” and “How to Get Away with Murder.” Wolf’s dominance of prime-time on the broadcast networks stems from his “Law & Order” franchise, his “Chicago” franchise, and his “FBI” franchise.

Sheridan, meanwhile, is creating TV shows at a clip to rival those powerhouse producers.