With multiple series, Taylor Sheridan is leaving his stamp

Look to your laurels, Dick Wolf and Shonda Rhimes. Taylor Sheridan is gaining on you.
Rhimes, of course, is the creator of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal,” as well as executive producer of “Bridgerton” and “How to Get Away with Murder.” Wolf’s dominance of prime-time on the broadcast networks stems from his “Law & Order” franchise, his “Chicago” franchise, and his “FBI” franchise.
Sheridan, meanwhile, is creating TV shows at a clip to rival those powerhouse producers.
He cocreated and writes “Yellowstone,” a hit neo-western starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the gruff patriarch of a Montana ranch family. On Sunday, his “Yellowstone” spinoff “1923″ will premiere on Paramount+, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. Sheridan has already launched a “Yellowstone” prequel for Paramount+, “1883,” that stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill.
And somehow he’s also found the time along the way to create “Tulsa King,” starring Sylvester Stallone, and cocreate “Mayor of Kingstown” (not to be confused with “Mare of Easttown”), starring Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest.
“Yellowstone” is the Sheridan series I’m most familiar with. The series valorizes the cowboy life to such an extent — it’s apparently the only life worth living — that you may find yourself rolling your eyes at times. But it’s undeniable that “Yellowstone” has a way of pulling you in — and it’s a telling sign of Sheridan’s power that so many big-name stars want to work with him.
