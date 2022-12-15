General Electric’s new energy business will move its HQ to Kendall Square

The move is a big coup for Greater Boston’s burgeoning cleantech scene, which is already considered among the most prominent in the country. Overnight, GE Vernova would become the largest energy company headquartered in Massachusetts as measured by revenue or workforce. Employees were told about the plans on Thursday.

The spinoff, to be called GE Vernova, plans to lease nearly 50,000 square feet at 58 Charles St., in a renovated brick building owned by BioMed Realty. Up to 200 employees will be based there, a figure that surpasses the number of people working out of GE’s corporate headquarters today in Fort Point.

General Electric has picked a site near Kendall Square in Cambridge to be the new headquarters of its energy businesses after the group is spun off from the parent company in early 2024.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to call Cambridge home as we build plans for the future of GE Vernova,” Scott Strazik, the leader of the energy businesses, said in a statement. “Cambridge offers a dynamic environment, steeped in the education, talent, and innovation that will be the core components of our work alongside customers to decarbonize power generation and lead the energy transition [to greener sources of electricity].”

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

GE’s decision is also a welcome win for the region amid the company’s gradually shrinking corporate profile — a downsizing that began not long after it relocated to Boston from Connecticut amid much fanfare in 2016. GE eventually abandoned plans for a new 12-story tower overlooking Fort Point Channel, and opted instead for a more modest corporate office in two renovated brick buildings next door. Now, GE plans to exit that space entirely early next year, saying it’s too large for its current needs as CEO Larry Culp oversees a three-way split of the company. GE has not said much about this move, other than its new corporate office will be smaller than the roughly 100,000 square feet it now occupies, and that it will remain in Boston during the management of the spinoffs.

Advertisement

Culp’s plan involves spinning off the Chicago-based healthcare division first, starting as its own separate publicly traded company called GE HealthCare in early January. Culp and his leadership will then combine GE”s Power, Renewables, and Digital businesses under the GE Vernova name, to be spun out in early 2024 — also as a standalone public company. At that point, GE’s operating businesses will essentially be down to its aviation group, to be called GE Aerospace.

It’s not yet clear how many people will work for GE Vernova. But GE’s annual report for 2021 gives some indication of the future company’s size. The Power business, which primarily involves natural gas-fired turbines, employed 32,000 people last year, while its Renewables business — which focuses on wind turbines, grid upgrades, and hydroelectric power — employed 38,000. The two divisions’ revenue for last year clocked in at $17 billion and $16 billion, respectively. (GE did not report separate numbers for its Digital business, a much smaller group that will be part of GE Vernova.)

GE Vernova leadership opted for Cambridge for its future headquarters instead of one of the company’s existing management hubs for the energy businesses, which include campuses in Schenectady, N.Y., Atlanta, and Greenville, S.C. Strazik plans to relocate to Greater Boston by the time of the spinoff. The company cited Cambridge’s proximity to scientific research, thought leaders, and investment capital.

Advertisement

“We are excited to be continuing GE’s presence in the Greater Boston area,” Strazik added, “and we look forward to being an active and involved member of the community.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.