Mortgage rates continue to drop

The average long-term US mortgage rate declined for the fifth straight week, even as the Federal Reserve just raised its key borrowing rate for the seventh time this year and signaled there were more to come in 2023. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate inched down to 6.31 percent from 6.33 percent last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.12 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

HEALTH CARE

GE reportedly considering buying Medtronic spinoffs

Siemens Healthineers and General Electric’s health-care arm are among parties studying a potential acquisition of two businesses being spun off by medical device maker Medtronic, people familiar with the matter said. Medtronic’s patient-monitoring and respiratory-intervention businesses are also drawing interest from private equity firms, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Dublin-based Medtronic is in the process of spinning off the units but is open to outright sales at the right price, according to the people. The businesses could be valued at more than $7 billion, they said. Earlier this year, Medtronic announced a plan to move another part of its respiratory, gastrointestinal, and renal division — renal care solutions — into a separate business to be jointly owned with DaVita Inc. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

Thursday, not Monday, is the second most popular day to work from home

Hybrid workers are settling into a pattern of staying home twice a week, but it’s not the days you’d expect. While many companies’ flexible-work plans have sought to get people in the office Tuesday through Thursday, and work from home Monday and Friday, it turns out that workers are staying home more often on Thursday. That’s according to new data from WFH Research, a team of academics including Stanford University’s Nicholas Bloom that has compiled data on the actions and attitudes of tens of thousands of American workers since the pandemic began. Friday ranks as the most popular day to work from home over the past six months, followed closely by Thursday, while Wednesday is the most common day to be on site. The findings show how work patterns continue to shift nearly three years into the pandemic, and also reinforce how difficult it is for companies to enforce strict mandates about returning to the office, especially in a stubbornly tight labor market. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

London financial district steps in to save beloved Simpson’s

The City of London has stepped in to try to rescue one of the UK capital’s oldest restaurants after it was closed amid a dispute with its landlord. Simpson’s Tavern was designated an “asset of community value” by the City of London Corporation, which oversees the financial district. The distinction means the eatery, which traces its history back to the 18th century and bills itself as “the oldest chophouse in London,” creates hurdles to any sale or change of use for the building. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ICE CREAM

Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever settle lawsuit over Israeli sale

Unilever has settled litigation with the independent board of Ben & Jerry’s over the sale of the ice cream brand’s business in Israel but did not disclose any details. The consumer giant has been locked in a court battle since July with the independent board which objected to the sale to local licensee Avi Zinger as it allows the ice cream to be sold in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The board argues that the sale conflicts with Ben & Jerry’s long-held “core values” and breaches a legal agreement made when Unilever bought the brand in 2000. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LUXURY

LVMH chairman deposes Musk as the world’s richest man

LVMH is turning out to be Europe’s reply to what Big Tech has been to the United States. The French conglomerate’s market value has jumped by €66 billion ($70 billion) just in the second half of this year, lifting chairman Bernard Arnault into the top spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index this week, overtaking Tesla’s Elon Musk. The rally adds to years of big gains for LVMH, which owns brands ranging from Louis Vuitton to Dom Perignon champagne, and its French rivals, Birkin bag maker Hermes International and Gucci owner Kering. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s to use solar power for warehouses and distribution centers

McDonald’s and its suppliers signed a deal to buy enough solar energy to power all the warehouses, distribution centers, and other elements of the logistical supply chain that serves its US restaurants. The Chicago-based fast-food chain and five logistics partners signed agreements to buy about 190 megawatts of power from the Blue Jay Solar farm that the Italian power giant Enel SPA is building about 100 miles northwest of Houston, Enel and McDonald’s told Bloomberg News. That’s enough to run about 38,000 Texas homes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Nurses are the latest to go on strike in Britain

Thousands of nurses walked off their jobs in Britain on Thursday, escalating a wave of industrial unrest in the UK this month as ambulance and postal workers, bus drivers, and airport baggage handlers all stage strikes to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. Emergency hospital care will continue as normal, and nurses will still staff chemotherapy and neonatal and pediatric intensive care units, the Royal College of Nursing said. But many less urgent hospital treatments were expected to be affected across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BANKING

Citigroup to shut consumer banking business in China

Citigroup said it will wind down its consumer banking business in China, a move which is expected to affect about 1,200 employees in the country. The exit will include products such as deposits, insurance, mortgages, investments, loans, and cards, the lender said in a statement Thursday. The bank will also explore options for those employees who wish to continue to work at Citi in China or across the bank’s global network, it added. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Meta halts construction of data centers in Denmark

Meta Platforms Inc. has halted construction of two new data centers in Denmark, canceling a 2.4 billion kroner ($342 million) contract it signed in August with contractor Per Aarsleff Holding. Meta operates two large data centers in its Odense campus and is scheduled to finish a third next year. The canceled project would have built two additional buildings for housing servers and was scheduled to open by the end of 2025. Construction had started on the expansion, with foundations, sewers, cables, a canteen, and parking space for 1,000 cars already installed. Last month, Meta’s chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company would cut more than 11,000 jobs, following several quarters of disappointing earnings and a slide in revenue. — BLOOMBERG NEWS