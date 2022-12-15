The place Boston’s Olympic stadium was supposed to go could soon be a railyard

The T board voted to authorize the acquisition on Thursday, the result of a decades-long quest to find a place to park trains close to South Station. The layover yard is crucial to any expansion of South Station, and should also improve service on the train lines that go in and out of the station, particularly for the Fairmount line. And it’s important as the state looks to bring more commuter rail trains into South Station via the long-awaited South Coast Rail project, connecting Boston to New Bedford and Fall River, starting roughly a year from now.

The MBTA is moving ahead with the purchase of Widett Circle, a 24-acre industrial area just south of downtown that has long been eyed by transit officials for a layover yard but also became in recent years one of the hottest potential development sites in the city.

The T plans to acquire the land through a “friendly” eminent domain from developer Able Co. and its financial backers. The price is expected to be $240 million, and the board vote limits what can be spent to $255 million.

Widett was long home to meat packers, seafood distributors and other food wholesalers, in a highly visible site next to the Southeast Expressway. But the spot didn’t come to the attention of the development community until about eight years ago when it became the focal point of Boston’s ultimately-failed bid to host the 2024 summer Olympics.

Since then, it’s been the subject of much development speculation. At one point in 2021, it had been eyed as a home for a massive Amazon distribution center. All the while, state transportation officials have been in the mix, trying to ensure that some layover tracks could be included in whatever got developed there. The billions that the state has seen in budget surplus funds and federal recovery money over the past two years gave helped provide the resources to buy it outright.

Now, assuming the transaction goes through, the T will be in control of the entire site. (Most of the food processing businesses that once called it home have already left.) However, it’s likely other uses could be moved there as well, such as a state highway operation on D Street next to the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, or some of Boston’s nearby public works operations. As many as 24 tracks were once envisioned by the T there but it’s possible that fewer will be built, and that part of the site will be allocated for some of these other uses.

