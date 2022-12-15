US cracks down on Chinese companies for security concerns

Administration officials say China has increasingly blurred the lines between its military and civilian industries, prompting the United States to place restrictions on doing business with Chinese companies that may feed into Beijing’s military ambitions at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, especially over Taiwan.

The action, announced by the Commerce Department, is the latest step in the administration’s campaign to clamp down on China’s access to technologies that could be used for military purposes and underscored how limiting the flow of technology to global rivals has become a prominent element of US foreign policy.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Thursday stepped up its efforts to impede China’s development of advanced semiconductors, restricting another 36 companies and organizations from getting access to US technology.

In October, the administration announced sweeping limits on semiconductor exports to China, both from companies within the United States and in other countries that use US technology to make those products. It has also placed strict limits on technology exports to Russia in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Today we are building on the actions we took in October to protect US national security by severely restricting the PRC’s ability to leverage artificial intelligence, advanced computing, and other powerful, commercially available technologies for military modernization and human rights abuses,” Alan Estevez, the undersecretary of commerce for industry and security, said in a statement, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

Among the most notable companies added to the list is Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp., a company that was said to be in talks with Apple to potentially supply components for the iPhone 14.

Congress has been preparing legislation that would prevent the US government from purchasing or using semiconductors made by YMTC and two other Chinese chipmakers, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and ChangXin Memory Technologies, because of their reported links to Chinese state security and intelligence organizations.

The US government added the companies to a so-called entity list that will severely restrict their access to certain products, software, and technologies. The targeted companies are producers and sellers of technologies that could pose a significant security risk to the United States, like advanced chips that are used to power artificial intelligence and hypersonic weapons, and components for Iranian drones and ballistic missiles, the Commerce Department said.

In an emailed statement, Liu Pengyu, the spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said the United States “has been stretching the concept of national security, abusing export control measures, engaging in discriminatory and unfair treatment against enterprises of other countries, and politicizing and weaponizing economic and sci-tech issues. This is blatant economic coercion and bullying in the field of technology.”

“China will resolutely safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies and institutions,” he added.

On Monday, China filed a formal challenge to the Biden administration’s chip controls at the World Trade Organization, criticizing the restrictions as a form of “trade protectionism.”

The administration said that some companies, including YMTC and its Japanese subsidiary, were added to the list because they posed a significant risk of transferring sensitive items to other companies sanctioned by the US government, including Huawei Technologies and Hikvision.

The Commerce Department said that another entity, Tianjin Tiandi Weiye Technologies, was added for its role in aiding China’s campaign of repression and surveillance of Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang region of China, as well as providing US products to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. US-based firms will now be forbidden from shipping products to these companies without first obtaining a special license.

Twenty-three of the entities — in particular those supplying advanced chips used for artificial intelligence with close ties to the Chinese military and defense industry, and two Chinese companies that were found to be supporting the Russian military — were hit with even tougher restrictions.

The companies will be subject to what is known as the foreign direct product rule, which will cut them off from buying products made anywhere in the world with the use of American technology or software, which would encompass most global technology companies.

The administration also said it would lift restrictions on some companies that had successfully undergone US government checks that ensured their products weren’t being used for purposes that the government deemed harmful to national security.

As part of the restrictions unveiled in October, the Biden administration placed dozens of Chinese firms on a watch list that required them to work with the US government to verify that their products were not being used for activities that would pose a security risk to the United States.

A total of 25 entities completed those checks, in cooperation with the Chinese government, and thus have been removed from the list. Nine Russian parties that were unable to clear those checks were added to the entity list, the department said.

A spokesperson for the Commerce Department said the actions demonstrated that the United States would defend its national security but also stood ready to work in cooperation with companies and host governments to ensure compliance with US export controls.