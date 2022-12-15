Wu outlines big hikes to affordable housing requirements in new construction

The city will now require new housing developments to set aside 17 percent of their square footage for residents who make an average of 60 percent of the area median income — currently $84,100 for a family of four — while setting another 3 percent aside for people who hold housing vouchers. The current policy requires 13 percent of new residential buildings with at least 10 units to be income-restricted; Wu would also lower that threshold to seven units.

Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday announced highly-anticipated changes to the city’s affordable housing requirements, proposing to hike the percentage of space in new residential buildings that must be set aside for lower- and middle-income residents, and doubling the amount of money new lab buildings must contribute to city housing funds.

Advertisement

The city is also proposing changes to its linkage policy, which charges a per-square-foot rate for nonresidential projects that is then funneled toward affordable housing creation and workforce development. Linkage used to kick in for projects over 100,000 square feet, charging $15.39 per square foot. Wu has proposed cutting that threshold to 50,000 square feet, doubling the linkage rate to $30.78 for lab developments and boosting it by 50 percent for other commercial projects.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Wu on Thursday said housing affordability was the foundation for the city’s economic competitiveness.

”Housing and the price of housing continues to stress our residents and our employers,” she said. “As we continue our recovery from the pandemic, where people can afford to live drives everything about our economic competitiveness as a region.”

Joe Kriesberg, the outgoing CEO of the Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corps., said he was glad to see the city moving forward with a plan.

“We have a major housing crisis in Boston, in Greater Boston, and in Massachusetts,” Kriesberg said. “Both of these steps are needed. They’re urgently needed.”

Advertisement

Establishing a new IDP rate helps set a baseline minimum so the city can better plan and zone for housing, Kriesberg said. But neither the linkage boost nor IDP rate increase will solve Boston’s housing crisis on its own, he said.

“We shouldn’t expect any one of these policies to be the silver bullet to fix the massive, massive problem,” he said.

Wu has been signaling these moves since she took office last year, and in April created a task force that included both developers and housing advocates to study the idea. On Thursday even a few members of the development community signaled their support, given the deep need for affordable housing in Boston.

“Expanding the supply of affordable housing in the city is critical to both long term economic success and advancing equity goals,” said Abe Menzin, Principal and Executive Vice President of Samuels and Associates, a major developer in the Fenway. “Though it is an increasingly difficult time to build and finance housing projects, we are committed to working with the city on creative solutions to advancing housing affordability goals.”

In June the city tapped consulting firm RKG Associates Inc. to study financial feasibility of changes to IDP after the initial consulting firm, David Paul Rosen & Associates, stepped away from the study. Kyle Talente, RKG’s president, said the firm examined multiple options for a policy change, and found there was financial feasibility for an IDP structure with 17 percent of units, at 60 percent AMI, with 3 percent set aside for voucher holders.

Advertisement

“It looks like something that will create a good balance,” Talente said.

The Boston Planning and Development Agency and the Mayor’s Office of Housing will host public hearings and ask for public comment before creating final amendments to be approved by city agencies and officials. The changes to IDP will require City Council approval in addition to votes by the BPDA and Zoning Commission, while the linkage changes only need BPDA and Zoning Commission votes.





Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.