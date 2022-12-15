The best and worst airlines for customer experience, revealed

After that eloquent introduction, let’s get to the survey. This week’s airline ranking comes courtesy of AirHelp , a service that helps passengers get refunds from airlines for delayed and canceled flights. It’s an international survey that looks specifically at the airlines that offer the best passenger experience, and there are some shockers here.

“Can you believe the flight attendant offered Sierra Mist instead of Sprite?” Yes, that is an actual story that was told to me once to elicit sympathy.

It’s beginning to look a lot like … airline survey season. Travel companies, along with a few savvy academic institutions, are well aware that airline best and worst lists are like travelers’ catnip. Thoroughly irresistible. Jonathan and Joanne Q. Public are ready to chime in as soon as these rankings appear, always itching to offer their invaluable take on the lists and relay personal airline horror stories.

Their survey determined that Qatar Airways offers the best passenger experience globally. Second on the list is United Airlines. That’s quite a turnaround. As you may recall, United went through a rough patch in 2017 when David Dao, a pulmonologist and folk musician, was forcibly dragged off his flight. And then an adorable giant bunny and a dog both died on United flights because of airline mishandling. In fact, 75 percent of pet deaths in 2017 occurred on United. But I’m not one to linger in the past or stir the pot. So cheers to you, United, on keeping dragging incidents low and animals alive.

Third on the list is the Australian airline Qantas. The passenger experience scores were determined by three factors: On-time performance, customer opinion, and claim processing. The inclusion of claim processing is timely because travelers are continually exasperated by airline handling of refunds and credits (mainly US-based airlines).

The top three airlines for customer experience in the United States were United, American Airlines, and Delta Air Lines. Looking down the list, JetBlue came in at 54 on global rankings, Frontier Airlines was 55, and Spirit was 60. Ryan Air was the second-worst at 63, but China Eastern Airlines officially snatched the title of worst airline for customer experience. You can see the complete list on AirHelp’s website.

Next week, travel editor Chris Morris will entertain you with yet another moderately helpful and somewhat entertaining survey from the world of travel.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.