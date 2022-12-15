Exploring Palermo through its street food

We met up with local food guide Fabrizia Agnello, who guided us through the streets and markets of Palermo in search of its best-known dishes, starting with a walk through the lively Mercato il Capo. “This used to be a riverbed,” Agnello said as we weaved among the vendors hawking fruits, vegetables, cheeses, pastries, meats, fish, and more. “At the end of 16th century, they buried the river, and it became a central trading place. Today, it’s still our most important market and the oldest in the city.”

Colorful, bustling, slightly gritty Palermo, the capital of Sicily, has long been regarded as one of the most important and dynamic cities in the Mediterranean, and a longstanding target for takeovers. It’s the most conquered city in the world, once ruled by the Phoenicians, Romans, Ostrogoths, Byzantines, Arabs, Normans, Germans, Swabians, Angevins, Aragonese, Spanish, Bourbons, and Italians. Each brought their own cultural and culinary traditions. As a result, Palermo has one of Europe’s most diverse cuisines, and the city’s love of street food, from its world-famous arancini to spongy sfincione and twisty stigghiola, makes eating here even more exciting.

Advertisement

Pani ca meusa is a spleen sandwich and celebrated Sicilian street food. Pamela Wright

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

It was a loud, colorful, crowded mélange of sights, sounds, and scents. Agnello stopped to point out a large platter of sarde a beccafico, one of Palermo’s most popular street foods. “It’s beccafico for the poor,” Agnello said. Beccafico is a small, prized bird, she explained, which was stuffed with breadcrumbs, raisins and pine nuts, and served to the noble class. It was too expensive for the common folk, so they stuffed sardines instead. We enjoyed it: salty, crispy, both sweet and savory. In other words, the perfect mid-morning snack.

Further in the market, we stopped at Dainotti’s, a well-known food stall, where we sampled our first slice of sfincione. Sfincione — Spanish for sponge — is a brick-size hunk of soft, thick pizza; this one was topped with almonds, breadcrumbs and anchovies. We also tried caponata, a sweet and sour eggplant salad with bits of capers and celery, that showcased the city’s Arab influence. “The secret ingredient in Dainotti’s caponata is cocoa powder, which makes it stand out,” Agnello said. “I think it’s one of the best in the city.”

Advertisement

A plate of intestines is ready to be grilled at La Vucciria, a lively, old market in Palermo’s historic quarter. Pamela Wright

Another stall was selling a salad of musso e carcagnolo — translated as muzzle and heel — featuring cow tongue, muzzle and feet. No thank you.

Mercato il Capo is close to Teatro Massimo, the largest opera house in Italy, and one of the largest in Europe. (And the final scenes of “The Godfather Part III” were filmed here!) We lingered in the piazza, gazing up at the massive neo-classic building, with its grand steps and soaring columned entrance. We’d return later for a guided tour of the 1,300-seat theater.

But first, we walked to Quattro Canti (Four Corners) in the center of historic Palermo. The beautiful octagonal intersection features fountains and sculptures and is surrounded by four 18th-century palaces. At nearby food stalls, Agnello urged us to try babbaluci, Sicilian ground snails doused in garlic and parsley.

Would you like your pani ca meusa single or married? Married comes with cheese. Pamela Wright

“Just suck it out,” Agnello instructed. “You could use a fork, but Sicilians wouldn’t.” We did as Sicilians do, and sucked out the small briny, garlicky sea critter. “Babbaluci is a big deal to us,” Agnello said. “You’ll find them all over the city.”

Advertisement

Another big deal is Palermo’s beloved arancini, savory, deep-fried rice balls the size of oranges, stuffed with a variety of ingredients. We tried the ones at Ke Palle, a small café just off Quattro Canti, considered by many to have the best arancini in Palermo. We found their classic meat ragout, peas and mozzarella cheese rice ball to be a crispy, creamy, savory delight.

We met the next day at the venerable Antica Focacceria San Francesco, anchoring one of the prettiest piazzas in Palermo, near the St. Francis Basilica and San Lorenzo oratory. The restaurant, established in 1834, is described as “a veritable melting pot of ideas, recipes, and dishes that have their roots in centuries of Sicilian, Greek, Arabic, Spanish, and French culinary traditions.” Agnello called it Sicilian comfort food. “All the Sicilian favorites are served here,” she said. We sampled three traditional pasta dishes, anelletti al forno, a cheese-y, tomato-y, baked ring-shaped pasta dish, rigatoni alla Norma, with eggplant, and pasta con le sarde with sardines, raisins, and pine nuts. We also ate panelle, a chickpea fritter harking back to Palermo’s Arab domination era, with cazzillo, a fried potato croquette, slightly mashed and brightened with mint. “Some people take the leftovers of cazzillo and panelle, combine them and fry it again! We call is rascatura.”

But the specialty of the house was pani ca meusa, a celebrated Sicilian street food. We watched as the cook worked over a large, old kettle, stirring pieces of spleen that have been boiled and fried in lard, and simmered for hours (maybe days?) The meat mixture is then spooned onto a soft bread coated in sesame seeds. Agnello explained that we could order it married (maritatu) and it will come with cheese or single (schettu) with just a squeeze of fresh lemon. We ordered it maritatu, thinking the cheese would temper the offal taste. It wasn’t bad, but obviously an acquired taste.

Advertisement

A tasty, heaping plate of octopus is ready to eat. The simmered and marinated dish is offered at street markets throughout Palermo. Pamela Wright

We ended our street food tour at La Vucciria, a lively, old market in Palermo’s historic quarter. We descended through a narrow alley that opened up into a small piazza filled with stalls, wood-fired grills, boiling pots, and hawking street food vendors. A steaming kettle filled with softened spleen took up center stage. We stopped by the Jolly Brothers, known for their meats, and watched as they grilled stigghiola, twisty strands of intestines, for eager customers. We opted for spring onions wrapped in fresh pork, a smoky, crunchy, flavor-packed snack.

Next door was a fish vendor, with tables heaving with heaps of octopus, shrimp, and assorted fish on ice. There were bowls of boiled octopus, cut up into pieces and served with freshly squeezed lemon juice. We watched as the owner boiled and fried seafood on site for waiting customers. We ordered fried octopus and calamari, sat at a nearby picnic table, and took in the sight: a melting pot of young and old, locals and visitors, and a feast for the senses — a true slice of colorful, bustling, slightly gritty Palermo.

Advertisement

A stall at the lively Mercato il Capo in Palermo specializes in fresh seafood. Pamela Wright

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com