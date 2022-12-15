Jazz saxophonist Grace Kelly on Taos, AirPods, and all forms of ice cream

Although she’s just 30 years old, jazz saxophonist and singer-songwriter Grace Kelly has already amassed a lifetime’s worth of achievements. She has played sold-out concerts, released 14 albums, performed at the Hollywood Bowl, and been a member of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” house band. The Brookline native performed as a soloist with the Boston Pops at 14 and played at President Obama’s 2009 inauguration when she was 16. Never one to slow down, Kelly is performing Christmas shows across the country this month and will appear Dec. 30 at The Center for Arts in Natick, where she said she will play tried-and-true fan favorites, songs from her latest album, “All That I Need,” and “may throw in a couple of festive songs.” The award-winning musician has also embarked on a new project called “At the Movies: Grace Kelly with Strings,” where she plays — with a 15-piece ensemble — reimagined versions of her favorite songs from movies. That tour will stop in Boston at the Berklee Performance Center on April 29. “I love playing before a hometown crowd,” Kelly said of the upcoming Natick and Boston shows. “It’s special to play for people you know and have developed connections with.” We caught up with Kelly, who lives in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, Pasha Riger, who works in the tech industry, to talk about all things travel.

Favorite vacation destination? Taos, New Mexico. I’ve had amazing memories in this incredibly scenic place full of gorgeous sunsets and adobe structures. Make sure to catch the Frank Morgan Jazz Festival that happens every year in November.