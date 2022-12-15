At Omar’s Bistro, the ultimate comfort food

The backstory Restaurants like Omar’s are why I love this column. This is a restaurant and a community gathering space with a noble mission and quality to match.

Where to Omar’s Bistro, adjacent to Omar’s World of Comics & Hobbies in Lexington Center.

A video game monitor plays inside Omar’s Bistro. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Weston’s Omar Masood, 26, has Down syndrome. In 2018, he and his family opened Omar’s World of Comics & Hobbies to share his love of comics and superheroes — and to give kids in need a chance at meaningful employment. Omar’s World of Comics & Hobbies employs students with disabilities from his alma mater, Lexington High School’s LABBB Educational Collaborative, and now his bistro does the same.

Advertisement

“This restaurant is special. I’ve wanted to open a restaurant for years, incorporating all of my favorite foods,” especially cheeseburgers, Masood says.

In January, LABBB students will begin kitchen training under chef Clifton Gill, a Concord native who met Masood through a friend and was drawn to his mission. Gill used to work at East Meets West Catering in the Seaport.

Three Cheese Mac Attack at Omar’s Bistro. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“I like the idea of giving people an opportunity to learn and build skills they can use in the real world, like what Omar does at his World of Comics,” Gill says.

Order at the counter, and then browse Pokemon cards, Magic the Gathering paraphernalia, and comics while waiting for your meal — or while chatting with counter staff, who are delighted to make both culinary or game-related recommendations.

Then take your tray up to the second floor, where there are a handful of tables outside Pixel Paradise, run by Masood’s sister, Laila. This sanctuary is a gamer’s dream: enormous TVs glowing in a neon-lit room that looks vaguely like an aquarium, outfitted with Nintendos, PlayStations, and Xboxes available for rent. Here, virtual reality is a little friendlier.

Advertisement

Falafel at Omar’s Bistro. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to eat: The dining area might remind you of a school cafeteria. The food, however, is restaurant-quality all the way.

“We wanted the menu to be accessible to the clientele: American fare, burgers, pizza, fried chicken. But what makes us different is that everything is made from scratch. We make our own buns. We make our own ketchup. We grind the meat for our burgers in-house,” Gill says.

The blue-and-yellow menu has a comic-book motif, with superhero Omar, front and center with a quote: “Be happy and life finds a way!”

And you will be happy here. I love this food, and I think you will, too. The “Between Buns” section features Masood’s favorite DM cheeseburger ($16), with two patties, cheese sauce, fried onions, and garlic aioli on a sweet, soft homemade brioche. A gregarious counter-service greeter insists we try fries ($5) topped with sliced parmesan, and they’re divine: thin, mealy, crisp, greaseless.

Omar’s burger Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Gill also recommends the Three-Cheese Mac Attack ($12). “The cheeses are blended together so that it almost melts like Velveeta, but it’s made from real cheese: Swiss, cheddar, and smoked gouda,” he says. For a lighter meal, try the falafel and vermicelli bowl ($12), with craggy crisp edges and bright splashes of za’atar vinaigrette.

For dessert — or “Finishing Moves,” as they’re called here — you’ve got to try a hunk of glazed bread pudding ($4) with a smear of whipped blueberry jam (subject to change based on season). Take some hand-rolled doughnut holes and a side of vanilla brown butter for the road.

Advertisement

What to drink: Bottled sodas and iced tea. No booze here. “We’re a family place,” says our server.

The Takeaway Familiar food made with love and a side of real magic.

Omar’s Bistro, 20 Waltham St., Lexington, 413-595-8270, www.omarsbistro.com

Entrance to Omar’s Bistro. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.