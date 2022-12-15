Taylor Tomlinson adds record-breaking fourth show in Boston

Couldn’t score tickets to Taylor Tomlinson’s upcoming shows in Boston? You might be in luck: Tomlinson has added a fourth show to her “Have It All” tour at the Boch Center’s Wang Theatre. The new show will be held at 10 p.m. on Feb. 3.
The comedian, who at 29 has created two specials on Netflix and was recently listed on the 2022 TIME100 Next list, has also been busy making local history. Her second Netflix special, “Look At You,” was filmed at the Wilbur Theatre last December. Now, she’s getting a warm welcome on her return to Boston: Her first three shows at the Wang, which seats over 3,500 people, are sold out.
With over 10,000 tickets sold already, Tomlinson has become the first female comedian with three sold-out shows at the Wang in its 97-year history. Only two other comedians — Jerry Seinfeld and Louis CK — have done so before.
Tickets to Tomlison’s fourth show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 16 at bochcenter.org.
