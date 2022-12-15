Taylor Tomlinson adds record-breaking fourth show in Boston

Couldn’t score tickets to Taylor Tomlinson’s upcoming shows in Boston? You might be in luck: Tomlinson has added a fourth show to her “Have It All” tour at the Boch Center’s Wang Theatre. The new show will be held at 10 p.m. on Feb. 3.

The comedian, who at 29 has created two specials on Netflix and was recently listed on the 2022 TIME100 Next list, has also been busy making local history. Her second Netflix special, “Look At You,” was filmed at the Wilbur Theatre last December. Now, she’s getting a warm welcome on her return to Boston: Her first three shows at the Wang, which seats over 3,500 people, are sold out.