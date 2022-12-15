The top 10 most-read Globe Magazine features of 2022

For stories published in 2022, these 10 were the most-read. Check out the list — with excerpts from the stories — below. And thank you for reading.

For the second year in a row, former Globe writer Jack Thomas’s essay was the magazine’s most-read story online. Thomas, who passed away in October , published his piece in 2021 when he learned of his terminal cancer diagnosis. Following the news of his death, the story was again embraced by readers the world over, in a fitting testament to the Globe writer’s enduring legacy.

With another year winding down, the Boston Globe Magazine is taking a look back at the stories that highlighted this surprising and tumultuous year.

10. 50 years ago, “Zoom” took over TV with Ubbi Dubbi and that ZIP code song

The original "Zoom" cast in January 1972. The show premiered on Channel 2 on January 9, 1972. From WGBH

By L. Wayne Hicks

“Zoom,” the children’s program with the infectious theme song that first aired a half-century ago, took an odd turn at the very beginning. Christopher Sarson, a British-born Boston transplant who earlier helped bring Masterpiece Theatre to WGBH, originally pitched the idea to WBZ and even shot a pilot for a show called Zoom-In featuring a few children, local TV personality Rex Trailer, and a baby elephant.

Although WBZ passed on Zoom-In, Sarson persuaded WGBH to let him use $30,000 left over from another program to film a second pilot. Over the course of a week in September 1971, the station aired it every evening as a test. The rest is history, and historical.

9. Forget Wordle: Here are 5 secrets to living better, longer

Adobe Stock photos/Globe staff illustration

By Judy Foreman

Most of us think we know what aging means. Sore backs, sluggish brains, wobbly gaits, lonely hearts. And, true, the mind and body eventually do give out. But it doesn’t have to be all bad — there’s a lot we can do to live not just longer, but better. Here are five ways that you can live a healthier, longer life.

8. The legacy of Kowloon: A restaurant, a family, and the remarkable perseverance of Chinese cuisine in America

Bob and Andy Wong in front of their family's restaurant, Kowloon in Saugus. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

By Deanna Pan

When William Wong took over his in-laws’ Chinese restaurant in 1958, his vision for the place was boundless. He imagined an escapist fantasy in Saugus, on a colossal scale, unlike anything the Boston area had ever seen.

He renamed the restaurant Kowloon, and it wasn’t long before it became an icon among locals and out-of-towners alike. Six-plus decades later, the neon sign in front of the restaurant’s pagoda still beckons drivers hurtling down the highway. One of the last vestiges from a time when quirky restaurants and attractions reigned over Route 1, Kowloon remains one of the largest — if not the largest — Chinese restaurants in New England, serving 20,000 customers a week. But the latest chapter in the restaurant’s history is coming to a close.

7. 40 tiny, perfect things about summer in New England

By Globe Magazine contributors

Writers from the Globe and around New England shared the experiences — some iconic, some unexpected — that their best summer memories are made of. Featuring regional spots to eat, shop, hike, and more, this list is sure to provide a place where you can make your own fantastic summer memories.

6. Six perfect New England towns for a fall getaway

Michael Hirshon/for the Boston Globe

By Globe Magazine contributors

It’s no secret that autumn in New England is special. When cooler weather approached, Globe correspondents came up with a list of six perfect towns in the region to escape to. From Williamstown, Massachusetts, to Ogunquit, Maine, these picturesque towns offer breathtaking views of foliage, charming seacoasts, and Main Streets and opportunities to have the quintessential autumn experience.

5. Inside an ugly battle over the future of Gunstock ski resort in New Hampshire

Skiers at the top of Gunstock in a vintage photo. Globe file photo

By Bill Donahue

The ski runs at Gunstock Mountain Resort, in Gilford, New Hampshire, are not particularly steep or long, and the chairlifts move slowly. But New England’s only county-owned ski mountain is one of its most beloved, drawing a variety of visitors largely from nearby towns.

Gunstock is not Aspen. It is, rather, a palace to ski — or snowboard or fat bike — after school or work, and it’s far removed from the chic upscaling and lavish lodge remodeling that has pervaded ski resorts in New England and elsewhere in recent decades. For all of the resort’s charm, most agree that modernization is needed at Gunstock. But on the point of who should guide that future, a battle is now gripping Belknap County.

4. Top Places to Work 2022

christopher DeLorenzo/for the Boston Globe

Edited by Katie Johnston

This year, more than 94,000 employees at 381 companies were surveyed about the leadership, appreciation, benefits, and more of their companies. 150 organizations stood out, earning them a spot on the 2022 Top Places to Work list. At these companies — which are divided into four size categories — employers are coming to terms with their employees’ needs, including providing more support, humanity, and a greater sense of purpose.

Also, read the accompanying features, which range in topic from employers’ commitment to the environment, to dog-friendly workplaces, inflation bonuses, and more.

3. Our daughter had a year left to live. We had to do something wonderful with the time she had left.

Myra Sack and her daughter Havi in 2020. Matthew Goldstein

By Myra Sack

On the day our baby was born, we still hadn’t chosen a name for her. People told me and my husband, Matt, not to worry — we’d just know when we met her. And they were right. She was Havi Lev from the moment we saw her.

Havi comes from the Hebrew words hava and chai, both of which mean life. Havi’s middle name, Lev, translates to heart. Life and heart. We imagined Havi growing up to be a loving, generous, lighthearted person. And she was all of those things and more. They just showed up in very different ways than we ever imagined or hoped.

2. Kate Price remembers something terrible

An in-camera double-exposure photograph of Kate Price overlaid with the woods of a Pennsylvania rest area, where she remembers being taken as a child. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

By Janelle Nanos

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of the sexual abuse of children.

There used to be a garage behind the house on the corner, but it’s long gone. Today, the cement path that led to it ends in the middle of a lawn — but Kate Price remembers.

For most of her adult life, Kate, now 52, has been trying to understand what happened to her in that old garage. Why her father was on the CB radio talking about her to people with handles such as “Chicken Plucker” — a name that’s become an obsession of hers — and then taking her to meet them. Why no one stopped him. And why, years later, when more memories she had locked away came flooding back, no one believed her.

1. Top Spots to Live 2022

Naomi Elliott for the boston globe

By Jon Gorey

Wondering where the best places are to live in Massachusetts? Regular contributor Jon Gorey has the list. Based on increased home prices suggesting higher desirability in the real estate market, here are the Top Spots to Live in Massachusetts. Plus, read about the five things every condo owner should do, and quirky tales of living with roommates.

