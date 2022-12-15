The Argument: Should the state allow local rules giving tenants the right to purchase their buildings?

Mathew Thall Handout

For the past five years, a broad coalition of neighborhood, local, regional, statewide, and national organizations has been advocating for the enactment of an anti-displacement, neighborhood protection, and homeownership creation law in Massachusetts – the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA).

Under TOPA, when a landlord puts a property on the market, tenants would have a short time to organize an association and to make a purchase offer on the property, which the landlord need not accept. If the landlord received a third-party purchase offer, the tenants would have another short period to match that price. If they did, the tenants would make a substantial deposit, and then have 90 days to “kick the tires” and another 70 days to buy the property.

Under TOPA, the tenants’ association could assign its rights to a nonprofit housing developer or the local housing authority, or partner with a developer to buy and develop the property. Since TOPA is a local option bill, these rules would only exist in communities that adopted the law.

It cannot be overstated that TOPA is about a market transaction. Landlords wouldn’t have to sell to tenants at below-market prices.

Organizations representing landlords object to the time it would take to complete the resident- driven transaction. Property owners have come to expect buyers to show up with lots of cash and agree to turn a sale around in under a month. Why? In our experience, many of these purchasers are bankrolled by Wall Street hedge funds or foreign investors who see great opportunities in a tight housing market to empty buildings of tenants paying somewhat affordable rents and turning the buildings into high-priced rental or condominium housing.

These practices not only upend the lives of lower-income renters — often people of color — but change the character of neighborhoods. We know this is happening in Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville. We have anecdotal evidence and hard data that it’s occurring in other Greater Boston cities — Chelsea, Lynn, Quincy, and Salem — and likely in some suburban communities.

TOPA has been before the Massachusetts Legislature three times. The TOPA Coalition is working with our legislative sponsors to redraft a bill for next session.

We hope Governor-elect Maura Healy, who promises a robust housing agenda, will champion the next TOPA bill.

NO

Amir Shahsavari

Vice president of the Small Property Owners Association; owner of rental properties; Rockport resident

Amir Shahsavari Sahar Atif

No one’s “life, liberty, or property is safe when the legislature is in session.” This old saying certainly applies to TOPA.The Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act mandates property ow ners provide a right of first refusal to tenants, even when the tenant’s offer — taking into account state-mandated contingencies such as financing, inspection, appraisals, and a timeline — is not as strong as a prospective buyer’s. This endangers people looking to sell, often for such purposes as retirement or to address health and family expenses.

Since time is critical during a closing process, executing a sale on favorable terms for owners and buyers under TOPA becomes essentially impossible. The first-refusal process for tenants could potentially stretch to more than 200 days. That timeline would mean significant delays and uncertainty for prospective buyers — especially when seeking financing — since they would have to wait for tenants to decide whether to match their offers. Owners, meanwhile, could be prevented from accepting the highest offers on their properties if prospective buyers drop those offers after tenants decide not to match them.

These rules and the resulting delays would drastically diminish real estate sales and reduce construction, both greatly needed to alleviate the housing crisis. The marketplace, and not restrictive legislation, is the way to create the housing that we desperately need in Massachusetts.

TOPA further punishes small landlords. Why are we harming productive people who pay commercial taxes and provide a vital service, instead of finding innovative solutions that benefit everyone? While proponents note that small owners are exempt in the bill’s latest version, many or most would not actually be covered by the exemption since the bill defines small owners based on the number of units they own in a community, rather than the size of the business.

We applaud the Legislature for passing Governor Charlie Baker’s Housing Choice bill. Easing zoning requirements, combating NIMBYism, and providing incentives for builders to construct more units are the right strategies to create more affordable housing.

Inserting governmental regulation into transactions between buyers and sellers will devastate the state’s housing market. Many parties will suffer. When small landlords — who provide over 60 percent of the rental housing in Massachusetts — must sell their properties at low prices, their worthy efforts to build equity will have been wasted.

