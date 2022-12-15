Boston man arraigned on murder charges in connection with August shooting

A Boston man was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday in connection with a fatal South End shooting in August, prosecutors said.
Alexander Nunez, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dion Ruiz, 28, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office. He was ordered held without bail and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 5.
Nunez turned himself in to police on Thursday, a day after he was indicted by a grand jury.
Prosecutors said that, on the evening of Aug. 13, Nunez drove to the Villa Victoria apartment complex after attending a birthday party on nearby West Dedham Street. Nunez allegedly left his vehicle and walked into the complex’s parking lot, where he encountered Ruiz running from the complex’s entry area holding a pistol.
Nunez allegedly reached into his fanny pack, withdrew a 9 mm pistol, and fired five rounds, two of them into Ruiz’s back, prosecutors said.
Ruiz was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.
