Boston man arraigned on murder charges in connection with August shooting

A Boston man was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday in connection with a fatal South End shooting in August, prosecutors said.

Alexander Nunez, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dion Ruiz, 28, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office. He was ordered held without bail and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 5.

Nunez turned himself in to police on Thursday, a day after he was indicted by a grand jury.