Boston police officer struck by stolen vehicle, escapes injury

A Boston police officer escaped injury in the South End Wednesday when a man driving a stolen car backed the vehicle into him and hit two police cruisers and an Eversource van before speeding away, police said Thursday.
Police pulled the vehicle over near 619 Massachusetts Ave. around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a traffic violation and learned the car had been reported stolen. The officers positioned their cruisers in front and behind the stolen car and ordered the driver to shut off the ignition and step out of the car, police wrote in a statement.
“Officers gave multiple verbal demands to put the vehicle in park and shut the vehicle off. The unknown operator failed to listen,” police wrote. At that point, the driver put the car in reverse, hitting an officer with the passenger side door. The officer was not injured, police said.
“The stolen vehicle then made contact with a Boston Police marked cruiser, pushing the cruiser backwards [and] eventually making contact with a second marked Boston Police cruiser,’' police wrote. “This vehicle then fled and collided with the door and side of an Eversource work van which was parked stationary at the intersection of Massachusetts Ave. and Washington Street.”
The Eversource van was towed away. No Eversource workers were injured, police said.
The driver sped away and the vehicle was found abandoned around 1:38 a.m. near the intersection of Northampton and Fellow streets, police said.
No arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
