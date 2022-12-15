Boston police officer struck by stolen vehicle, escapes injury

A Boston police officer escaped injury in the South End Wednesday when a man driving a stolen car backed the vehicle into him and hit two police cruisers and an Eversource van before speeding away, police said Thursday.

Police pulled the vehicle over near 619 Massachusetts Ave. around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a traffic violation and learned the car had been reported stolen. The officers positioned their cruisers in front and behind the stolen car and ordered the driver to shut off the ignition and step out of the car, police wrote in a statement.

“Officers gave multiple verbal demands to put the vehicle in park and shut the vehicle off. The unknown operator failed to listen,” police wrote. At that point, the driver put the car in reverse, hitting an officer with the passenger side door. The officer was not injured, police said.