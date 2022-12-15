Boston police seek suspect in Tuesday stabbing near Mass. and Cass

The stabbing occurred at 1:14 p.m. near 85 Southampton St., police said in a Thursday statement, just southeast of the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to a stabbing that took place just south of the Mass. and Cass area on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers arrived there to find a man suffering from non-life-threatening wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspect was wearing a dark camouflage jacket, dark pants, and a light-colored sweatshirt tied around his waist, according to the statement. Police searched for the suspect but could not find him.

Anyone with information can contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4742.

