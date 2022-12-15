Carbon monoxide poisoning sends 11 to hospital in Lawrence

A carbon monoxide leak from a furnace in a Lawrence restaurant sent 11 people to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning Thursday, according to Lawrence Fire Department Chief Brian Moriarty.

The leak occurred at 157 Lawrence St., the address of a Dominican chicken restaurant called Pollo Cibao.

Eversource, New England’s largest utility, said the incident was an “issue with a customer’s heating system,” according to company spokesperson William Finkle.