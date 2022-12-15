Claudine Gay named 30th president of Harvard University, the first Black person to hold the post

Claudine Gay, a current Harvard University dean, has been elected the 30th president of the university and will be the first Black person to hold the post.

“Claudine is a remarkable leader who is profoundly devoted to sustaining and enhancing Harvard’s academic excellence, to championing both the value and the values of higher education and research, to expanding opportunity, and to strengthening Harvard as a fount of ideas and a force for good in the world,” Penny Pritzker, the chair of the university’s presidential search committee said in a statement Thursday announcing Gay’s election to the role.

Advertisement

Gay’s election to the post comes months after Harvard’s current president, Lawrence Bacow, announced in June that he would step down in June 2023.

A professor of government and of African-American studies at Harvard since 2006, Gay becomes the 30th president of Harvard.

This breaking news story will be updated.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.