Dog is rescued from a hot vehicle ... in November

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

SIGN OF GLOBAL WARMING?

Police in Dedham were called to help a pup locked inside a hot vehicle last month. “It’s November — who would have thought we’d still be responding to dogs locked in hot vehicles? Well, we have!” police wrote on Facebook. “This dog was reported to us by the superb Legacy Place security team, after they received a call from a store employee for a dog locked in a car — reportedly for three hours! The dog was removed from the vehicle before tragedy could strike; the owner was cited for the violation — and firmly briefed on the laws, ramifications, and potential additional charges.” The dog was referred to a veterinarian, and police used the incident as a teaching moment for the public, reminding everyone that the temperatures inside vehicles rise up to 10 to 15 degrees warmer than outside in a matter of minutes, even in the shade. Police also said the same law that protects animals from being left in hot vehicles applies to cold vehicles as well — the bottom line is animals should not be exposed to any kind of extreme weather that could pose a threat to their health. “Much like in this incident, our community’s eyes and ears are key!” police wrote. “If you should see anything that you feel poses a threat, danger, risk, to public safety — animal or human — please don’t hesitate to contact the Dedham Police Department.”