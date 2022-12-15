Dog is rescued from a hot vehicle ... in November

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.
SIGN OF GLOBAL WARMING?
Police in Dedham were called to help a pup locked inside a hot vehicle last month. “It’s November — who would have thought we’d still be responding to dogs locked in hot vehicles? Well, we have!” police wrote on Facebook. “This dog was reported to us by the superb Legacy Place security team, after they received a call from a store employee for a dog locked in a car — reportedly for three hours! The dog was removed from the vehicle before tragedy could strike; the owner was cited for the violation — and firmly briefed on the laws, ramifications, and potential additional charges.” The dog was referred to a veterinarian, and police used the incident as a teaching moment for the public, reminding everyone that the temperatures inside vehicles rise up to 10 to 15 degrees warmer than outside in a matter of minutes, even in the shade. Police also said the same law that protects animals from being left in hot vehicles applies to cold vehicles as well — the bottom line is animals should not be exposed to any kind of extreme weather that could pose a threat to their health. “Much like in this incident, our community’s eyes and ears are key!” police wrote. “If you should see anything that you feel poses a threat, danger, risk, to public safety — animal or human — please don’t hesitate to contact the Dedham Police Department.”
DOG WALKER HIT BY BACKPACK
At approximately 5:25 p.m. Nov. 28, Somerville police responded to a report of an assault that took place on Houghton Street. Officers arrived at the scene and spoke to the victim, who said that while he was out walking his dog he was approached by a male party who struck him with his backpack. Police documented the incident.
CHISTMAS LIGHTS VANDALIZED
At 6:08 p.m. Nov. 30, police in Peabody received a call from a resident of Dana Road who reported that someone had cut his Christmas lights. According to the log entry, it happened sometime in the half-hour before he called police, and three wires to three displays were cut.
SUSPICIOUS LADY? NOT SO MUCH
At 1:52 p.m. Nov. 30, Stow police got a call from a resident on Deerfield Lane about a “suspicious female” in her driveway. Before she got off the phone, though, she acknowledged the possibility that it might be her neighbor. The officer who responded confirmed that the possibility was, in fact, the reality.
