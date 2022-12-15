fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man, 38, arrested for alleged theft of Amazon truck in Manchester, N.H.; truck crashed in Derry, police say

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated December 15, 2022, 18 minutes ago

An Amazon delivery truck was stolen in Manchester, N.H., on Tuesday, and police have identified a prime suspect.

The delivery driver told police he was in the area of Wilson and Auburn streets when he spotted a man, later identified as Shawn Cadieux, 38, “acting erratically,” police said in a statement.

Cadieux allegedly hopped into the passenger side of the truck, prompting the driver to pull into the parking lot of a nearby Family Dollar, police said.

Cadieux apparently wasn’t interested in shopping for discount items.

“At that point the man pushed the driver out of the truck and drove away,” police said. Cadieux “then drove to Derry where he crashed the Amazon truck and allegedly stole another vehicle.”

Cadieux was later arrested in Hollis, N.H., police said.

He is charged with felony theft, police said. It wasn’t clear if Cadieux had hired a lawyer.

“He is also facing charges in other jurisdictions,” police said.


