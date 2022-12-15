Man, 38, arrested for alleged theft of Amazon truck in Manchester, N.H.; truck crashed in Derry, police say

An Amazon delivery truck was stolen in Manchester, N.H., on Tuesday, and police have identified a prime suspect.

The delivery driver told police he was in the area of Wilson and Auburn streets when he spotted a man, later identified as Shawn Cadieux, 38, “acting erratically,” police said in a statement.

Cadieux allegedly hopped into the passenger side of the truck, prompting the driver to pull into the parking lot of a nearby Family Dollar, police said.