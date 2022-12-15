Man shot and killed in Roxbury

A man was shot and killed in Roxbury late Wednesday night, according to Boston police.
Officers responded to Kensington Street around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, after ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, was activated in the neighborhood, police wrote in a statement on bpdnews.com.
Arriving officers discovered a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds near 20 Kensington St., police said.
Boston EMS crews arrived to the scene and pronounced the man dead, police wrote.
The victim’s name was not released, and no arrests have been reported. The homicide remains under investigation, according to the department.
No further information is currently available.
