Man who stopped to help 68-year-old woman in Roxbury now wanted for stabbing her

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated December 15, 2022, 11 minutes ago

At first, he seemed to be a kind man making a neighborly gesture when he stopped to help the 68-year-old woman unload her SUV in Roxbury last week.

The two chatted amiably for a bit on Deckard Street around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8. But when the woman turned her back to him, the man attacked, hitting her in the back of the head with an hard object.

“A struggle ensued [and] the victim immediately fought back, striking the suspect with her fists while kicking and screaming for help,” police wrote in a post on bpdnews.com. “During the incident, the victim sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound to her chest but she was not sure when the injury occurred.”

She was rushed to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said.

The woman’s furious act of self-defense forced her attacker to run away, and police have released surveillance images of a person of interest who detectives are seeking to identify.

Detectives can be reached at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be shared with CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800- 494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

