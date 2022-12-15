Man who stopped to help 68-year-old woman in Roxbury now wanted for stabbing her

At first, he seemed to be a kind man making a neighborly gesture when he stopped to help the 68-year-old woman unload her SUV in Roxbury last week.
The two chatted amiably for a bit on Deckard Street around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8. But when the woman turned her back to him, the man attacked, hitting her in the back of the head with an hard object.
“A struggle ensued [and] the victim immediately fought back, striking the suspect with her fists while kicking and screaming for help,” police wrote in a post on bpdnews.com. “During the incident, the victim sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound to her chest but she was not sure when the injury occurred.”
Investigation Update: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Person of Interest in Connection to Aggravated Assault in Roxbury https://t.co/elCUVm4vjQ pic.twitter.com/PKSsIAG6w4— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) December 15, 2022
She was rushed to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said.
The woman’s furious act of self-defense forced her attacker to run away, and police have released surveillance images of a person of interest who detectives are seeking to identify.
Detectives can be reached at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be shared with CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800- 494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.