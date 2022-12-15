Man who stopped to help 68-year-old woman in Roxbury now wanted for stabbing her

At first, he seemed to be a kind man making a neighborly gesture when he stopped to help the 68-year-old woman unload her SUV in Roxbury last week.

The two chatted amiably for a bit on Deckard Street around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8. But when the woman turned her back to him, the man attacked, hitting her in the back of the head with an hard object.

“A struggle ensued [and] the victim immediately fought back, striking the suspect with her fists while kicking and screaming for help,” police wrote in a post on bpdnews.com. “During the incident, the victim sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound to her chest but she was not sure when the injury occurred.”