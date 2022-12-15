As much as a foot of snow could blanket high elevations in Western Mass. while rain soaks Boston

Western Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties are expected to get up to 12 inches of snow from Thursday night to Saturday morning, with some partspotentially seeing between 1 and 2 feet, the weather service said.

The storm system moving up the East Coast Thursday night will produce wind-swept rainfall for most of Massachusetts on Friday, the National Weather Service said. Boston and areas of Southeastern Massachusetts will mainly see rain, while snow is in the forecast for the Berkshires and Worcester Hills.

A volatile storm system battering multiple states across the country will soon make its mark on Massachusetts, where it’s expected to bring a mix of rain and snow on Friday, with some areas of Western Mass. looking at as much as a foot of snow through Saturday.

Two to 4 inches of snow are expected in parts of the Berkshires and the Worcester Hills, and areas along the border of Massachusetts and New Hampshire could see 3 to 6 inches.

A wind advisory is also in effect on Friday for all of coastal Massachusetts, with winds between 15 and 25 miles per hour expected. Gusts could reach 50 miles per hour.

Rain could start as early as 7 p.m. Thursday in Berkshire County and the western parts of the state and will spread across most of the region by midnight, said Rob Megnia, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

“The heaviest of the rainfall and the snowfall is going to be occurring when people are waking up [Friday] morning and continuing through most of the day tomorrow,” Megnia said. “It’ll be a pretty wet day for most and snowfall for the higher elevations there.”

Between Thursday night and Saturday morning, Massachusetts is expected to get up to 2.5 inches of rain across the state, Megnia said.

In the higher elevation areas that see snow, it will be heavy and wet, the weather service said, raising the possibility of power outages.

The storm is expected to start pulling away late Saturday morning and into the early afternoon.

The snow and rain making their way to New England comes as the vast storm system has battered the United States, spawning tornadoes, bringing blizzard-like conditions, and killing at least three people in Louisiana.

