Out of the sleigh and onto the streets, Traveling Santa hits the road in Belmont

The pair was quickly joined by French’s father-in-law, Frank Sr., her husband, Frank, and their 14-year-old daughter, Caroline, to greet jolly St. Nick as he bounded down from a flatbed truck. Frankie was star-struck as he wordlessly accepted a wrapped gift and posed for a photo.

BELMONT — Laura French was wrapping Christmas gifts Dec. 10 while occasionally glancing out the window in anticipation when her family’s guest was announced by the sirens of a police escort, booming holiday music, and the rumbling of a truck outside their Belmont home.

The Frenchs were among 200 families who participated in this year’s Traveling Santa program offered to town residents by the Belmont Lions Club. It was launched in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the club from hosting its traditional holiday party for members’ families.

“We were all stuck in our houses,” recalled Traveling Santa Committee member Ken Krilla, “so we decided to take Santa on the road.”

Albert Smith receives his gift from Al Gledhill during a drop-off by the Belmont Lions Club. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

For the past three years, Traveling Santa also has delivered gifts to 10-year-old Eleanor and 7-year-old Joseph at the Antonellis home.

“That first year, it was so special because it was an opportunity to be festive and fun without leaving home. There were so many crazy firsts, but this helped make Christmas feel a little more normal,” Erin Antonellis said. “Now that we’re on year three, the kids look forward to it. We’ve created a lot of weird traditions since the pandemic, and this is a fun one.”

When Traveling Santa launched as a way to embrace the community during a tough time, the Lions extended a townwide invitation via social media and word-of-mouth for families to purchase, wrap, and drop off a gift for their child at the club located at 1 Common St. The plan was for Santa to arrive at homes according to a predetermined schedule on a decorated truck donated by James W. Flett Co. Inc.

“We didn’t know what we were doing that first year, so what we thought would be a six-hour day turned into more like 10 or 12 hours,” said Krilla, noting that the effort persevered with multiple Santas despite miserable weather because no forethought had been given to a snow date. In addition to greeting approximately 100 registered families, Santa gave out hundreds of small gifts to children who happened to cross his path along the route — a tradition that continues today.

“It made everyone happy, which is all anyone cared about,” Krilla said. “But we were better prepared the next year.”

Al Gledhill, one of two Traveling Santas this year, rode on a flatbed truck with a police escort to drop off wrapped gifts to children throughout Belmont. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

While stops are typically brief in order to accommodate the elaborately orchestrated drop-off schedule — which parents enthusiastically keep updated via a Facebook group — anything goes at the homes of children who require special accommodations.

“It’s always an uplifting experience, and sometimes it can be very emotional,” said Chris Babcock, who has driven a sensory-friendly Santa in his minivan for the past two years. Babcock joined the Belmont Lions Club after the Children’s Glaucoma Foundation notified his family in 2009 that the organization had made a donation in honor of his daughter, Madeleine, now a 19-year-old accomplished swimmer who was born with glaucoma — a disease that damages the optic nerve — and aniridia — a disorder that affects the iris.

Al Gledhill presents Taylor Meade with a present thanks to the Belmont Lions Club, which started the program during the pandemic when families were prevented from gathering for the club's traditional holiday party. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

More than a dozen years later, Babcock continues to pay the kindness forward by accompanying Santa’s arrival without sirens, ringing doorbells, or whatever other concessions will make the visit a happy one. While gift distributions were capped at 200 families this year, Babcock said there was no limit for children whose visits were scheduled through the Belmont Special Education Advisory Council.

“Everyone needs to feel special. We do whatever we can so everyone can enjoy Santa the way that’s best for them,” said Babcock, specifying that Santa is non-denominational.

Nor are families excluded due to financial issues. Donations have been accepted in the past, originally for the club’s general charitable endeavors and last year benefiting the Cotting School in Lexington, which enrolls students with special needs. New this year was a requested $20 donation per child, with the club committing to contribute any amount necessary to make a $5,000 gift to the Children’s Room, an Arlington-based nonprofit that offers grief support services for children and families, schools, and community organizations.

In addition, the club named Alex’s Team Foundation, a Woburn-based nonprofit funding childhood cancer research, programs, and caregiving, as the beneficiary of the “tip jar” at this year’s sale of Christmas trees, wreaths, mantle pieces, baskets, and other holiday items.

These outreach efforts have special meaning for the French family. Fifteen-year-old Catherine, who is nonverbal with other special needs, is a former Cotting School student whose mother said had “a huge smile on her face” when the sensory-friendly Santa visited in the past.

“When I think of Christmas in Belmont, the Lions Club immediately comes to mind,” French said. “Between Traveling Santa and the Christmas tree sales, they give us all feel-good, heartwarming traditions that bring the whole town together.”

Cindy Cantrell can be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.