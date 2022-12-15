Rep. Cicilline introduces bill to bar Trump from holding federal office

PROVIDENCE — US Representative David N. Cicilline on Thursday introduced legislation that would bar former Republican President Donald J. Trump from holding federal office, saying, “You don’t get to lead a government you tried to destroy.”

Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat who was an impeachment manager in Trump’s second impeachment trial, argued that Trump should be prohibited from becoming president again under the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment states: “No person shall … hold any office, civil or military, under the United States … who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”