A storm is expected to land in New England. Check out these maps to see where the most snow will fall

“Seasonably cool” temperatures are expected Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain will sweep across most of Massachusetts Thursday night, with some areas getting heavy, wet snow.

Winter is coming to New England Thursday night, with heavy snow forecast for Western Massachusetts and parts of Connecticut.

Heavy snowfall is expected in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut. North Adams is expected to get 8 to 12 inches, while Pittsfield will see 6 to 8 inches. Great Barrington will see 4 to 6 inches, with surrounding areas expecting an inch or two.

In Connecticut, Torrington is expected to get 6 to 8 inches of snowfall, with surrounding areas seeing around an inch.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Thursday, Dec. 15. National Weather Service

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Pittsfield area, as well as parts of New Hampshire, from Thursday evening into Saturday morning. Heavy, wet snow is expected, as well as possible power outages.

Forecasters are predicting total accumulations of 12 to 18 inches.

Western Massachusetts and Connecticut are under a winter storm watch from Thursday into Saturday morning. Forecasters are expecting six to 12 inches of snow in these areas. Hazardous road conditions are possible throughout the region.





Shealagh Sullivan can be reached at shealagh.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ShealaghS.