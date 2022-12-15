Storm will bring heavy snow for some in New England, heavy rain for others

A strong gradient from no snow to heavy snow is likely where elevation increases in northern Massachusetts and in the Berkshires.

As storms go, the most remarkable thing about this one will be the heavy snow across the higher elevations of central and northern New England as well as the windswept rain here in southern New England.

You probably know there’s a significant storm about to impact all of New England with a variety of weather. The storm has been responsible for snow and rain and ice and tornadoes over the past couple of days as it’s meandered eastward across the country.

By December standards there’s nothing particularly unusual about the storm, and I would argue that the rain along the coast and snow well inland is actually quite typical for the early part of winter.

This pattern is nearly ideal for northern ski areas. If the amount of snow predicted materializes and another storm before Christmas also brings snow, this could be one of the best holiday ski weeks in a long time.

Heavy snow and windswept rain will impact New England this weekend. NOAA

Other than some spotty ocean effect precipitation, most things will not get underway until Thursday night. Roads may be a bit damp for the evening commute but certainly no big puddles or anything like that. It’s a different story by Friday morning with rain and increasing winds throughout the day. The rain will be heavy at times, and there’s even a chance those of you across the South Shore could hear the rumble of thunder.

A storm brings lot of snow to much of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont through Saturday. Notice low pressure (L) meanders in the Gulf of Maine Saturday allowing the precipitation to linger. WeatherBELL

Temperatures will be turning mild, reaching well into the 40s with any of this lingering snow cover quickly disappearing. When all is said and done I expect 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 inches of rainfall to be common.

There’s actually still a drought across much of Essex county so the rain is welcome. There could be some basement flooding with partially frozen ground and all the rain.

Copious rainfall or liquid equivalent where it falls as snow, is predicted for this upcoming storm. This is a map of the NAM model through Saturday showing precipitation totals. WeatherBELL

This particular storm system is going to last quite a while. Once the precipitation begins in the early morning hours of Friday it will continue all day, most of the night, and even into the first few hours of Saturday. There should be some drying taking place Saturday afternoon, but I’m not expecting much if any sunshine until Sunday.

The heaviest rain will be over by the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Winds will be gusty, especially on the coastline. Scattered, but not widespread, power outages are possible as winds could increase to over 35 knots in higher gusts.

Winds will be strongest along the coast and in higher elevations although wind is not a particularly major issue with the upcoming storm. WeatherBELL

It’s dry and typically chilly thereafter with the final chance of a white Christmas in greater Boston coming around Dec. 23. Right now the odds favor another rainstorm in Boston, but there are other models which are colder.

The two maps below show the difference in the upper level features as predicted by the American and European models. It may turn very cold for Christmas if the core of the arctic air makes it here. There is still time for lots of changes in this forecast so stay tuned.