Stray cat in Dorchester tests positive for rabies

At around 3:20 p.m., Boston Animal Control picked up a stray male domestic shorthair cat from the front of 132 Glenway St., according to a statement from the City of Boston. The orange and white cat was acting abnormally, and he was taken to MSPCA-Angell for evaluation.

Boston health officials announced that a stray cat found outdoors in Dorchester Monday tested positive for rabies, and they urge anyone who may have encountered the cat to seek medical advice.

Boston Animal Control picked up a stray, orange and white domestic shorthair cat from the front of 132 Glenway St. in Dorchester on Monday that later tested positive for rabies, the statement said.

The cat was confirmed positive for rabies by the state rabies lab, the statement said.

The Boston Public Health Commission urges anyone who has been in contact with a cat matching this description in the past three weeks — since Thanksgiving — to call the health commission’s Infectious Disease Bureau at 617-534-5611 as well as their doctor to report exposure.

Advertisement

Rabies can spread to people and pets if they get bitten or scratched by a rabid animal, the statement said. The infection can be prevented by quick medical attention after exposure, which in the United States consists of immune globulin and four doses of rabies vaccine over a 14-day period.

It is also possible for humans to get rabies if saliva or other infectious material gets inside a person’s scratches, abrasions, or open wounds, the statement said.

The health commission has received no reports of rabies cases in humans as of Thursday afternoon, according to the statement.

Massachusetts law requires that pets — cats, dogs, and ferrets over 6 months old — be vaccinated for rabies.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.