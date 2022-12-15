Teenager grazed by bullet in Jamaica Plain

A teenager was grazed by a bullet in a Jamaica Plain shooting early Thursday afternoon but declined medical treatment for the injury, Boston police said.
The shooting near 169 Boylston St. was reported at 1:26 p.m., according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman. The victim’s gender and age were not immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
