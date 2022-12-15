Tufts University postpones exams after receiving two bomb threats

All exams will be taken online on Friday, Tufts said.

On its website, Tufts said its School of Arts & Sciences and School of Engineering would postpone online and in-person exams out of “an abundance of caution and to mitigate further disruption.”

After receiving bomb threats on consecutive days, Tufts University postponed exams at two of its schools on Thursday, officials said.

Tufts received a bomb threat shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday, the university said. Officials advised people to evacuate several campus buildings while they were being searched.

At 1:13 p.m., the university said on its website that the buildings had been searched and reopened.

“No threats identified,” the site said. “Resume normal activity. Incident remains under investigation.”

The school also received a bomb threat on Wednesday, prompting officials to evacuate three campus buildings, officials said. The buildings were checked and “no threats” were found.

A request for further comment was sent to a Tufts spokesperson Thursday afternoon.

This breaking story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.