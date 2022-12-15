Watch: Congressman James Langevin’s final floor speech

US Representative James Langevin, who is retiring after 11 terms, delivered what is likely to be his final speech on House floor this week, calling it the “honor of my lifetime” to have served Rhode Island.

During his four-and-a-half minute speech, Langevin said it was “my family, my faith, and my community,” that helped him after an accidental shooting as a teenager that left him paralyzed. He ended up becoming the first quadriplegic elected to Congress.

”Although I will no longer be in Congress come the beginning of next year, I’m not going away,” Langevin said. “I’m just coming home.”