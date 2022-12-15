Biden restarts program of free COVID tests via mail

The tests are one component of a broader COVID-19 “winter preparedness plan” the White House rolled out Thursday, reflecting mounting anxiety over a cold-weather surge in virus cases across the country. Cases have risen roughly 55 percent over the past two weeks, while deaths have surged by around 65 percent in the same period. Hospitalizations have risen more than 20 percent, adding strain to medical centers already deluged by cases of the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

The program, which was paused in September after distributing more than 600 million tests, is resuming after federal officials dipped into what the White House said was “existing, limited funding.” Households are now able to order four tests at covidtests.gov , with shipments beginning next week.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Thursday restarted a program that provides free coronavirus tests to US households through the Postal Service, part of a new push by the government to head off rises in virus cases and hospitalizations as winter approaches.

Two Omicron subvariants, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, have largely driven the climb in coronavirus cases. They now make up around two-thirds of cases in the United States and can dodge past immune defenses more easily than other recent variants.

The Biden administration has urged Americans to update their protection by getting one of the reformulated booster shots introduced in September, but the reaction to the new shots has been tepid. Only about 14 percent of Americans ages 5 and older have received an updated booster. Among those 65 and older, an age group that includes people who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, barely one-third of people have received one of the new shots.

Boehner offers heartfelt tribute to Pelosi

Former House Speaker John Boehner delivered an emotional tribute to outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her official portrait unveiling at the Capitol Wednesday, and at times was moved to tears as he praised her leadership style and discussed her legacy in Congress.

With a touch of sentimentality that he’s become known for, Boehner recalled moments he and Pelosi collaborated despite representing opposing parties and lauded her two decades at the top of the Democratic caucus as a historic achievement.

“You and I have disagreed politically on many things over the years. But we were never disagreeable to each other,” he said. “You’ve been unfailingly gracious to me, to my family, and frankly, my team here in Washington.”

During one moment that drew particular applause from people online, Boehner — who served in House Republican leadership around the same time Pelosi was rising through the ranks — choked up as he said his daughters had asked him to tell Pelosi “how much we admire her.”

“If you couldn’t tell, my girls are Democrats,” he quipped from the lectern.

Following her years of service, Pelosi announced last month that she’s stepping down to clear the way for a new generation of Democrats. Her decision came in the aftermath of the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, in their California home by a man who allegedly said he was there looking to harm his wife.

Legal regulators recommend Giuliani be disbarred





Attorney disciplinary regulators recommended Rudy Giuliani be disbarred after a Washington, D.C., legal committee announced a preliminary finding that he likely violated at least one practice rule in pressing Donald Trump’s failed legal challenge to President Biden’s 2020 win in Pennsylvania.

The decision from the hearing committee on Thursday is tentative — it could change as his case continues to wind through the bar association’s disciplinary process. But it’s a major initial setback for the former New York City mayor in his defense against a legal ethics complaint that carries potential discipline ranging from a warning to the loss of his license.

The hearing committee chair, Robert Bernius, announced that the panel had made a preliminary finding that the local disciplinary counsel’s office had proved at least one of the alleged violations. They did not specify the violation.

Giuliani was a chief architect of Trump’s legal strategy to contest his losses in key states in the 2020 presidential election. He personally entered the fray in Pennsylvania, working with local attorneys to press a lawsuit in federal court arguing the state’s election processes were unconstitutional. A district court judge and, later, a federal appeals panel tossed the case out.

A state court in New York previously suspended Giuliani’s license there after finding he put the public at risk by spreading lies about the 2020 election. His license in Washington also has been suspended while he fights the ethics complaint.

Trump’s ‘major announcement’: digital trading cards with his image

Donald Trump teased a “major announcement” just weeks after declaring a third presidential run, leading political-watchers to speculate about big campaign moves. Instead, he’s hawking digital trading cards with depictions such as his head atop cartoon super-hero figures in an NFT market that’s already sagging.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the “Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection,” can be collected like baseball cards and stored digitally. They cost $99 each and people who buy them are also entered into a sweepstakes for prizes including a golf outing with the former Republican president.

The digital cards are being offered by NFT INT LLC, which says on its website that the cards are not connected to Trump’s presidential campaign and that the company is not owned, managed, or controlled by Trump, his company, or their affiliates. Trump gets paid under a license for use of his name and likeness, according to the website.

The market for NFTs has fallen sharply in recent months along with the rest of the crypto universe, which has endured a series of spectacular blowups including the November implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX digital-asset empire. In November, monthly trading volume on the world’s biggest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, was the lowest since June of 2021, according to tracker Dune.

President Biden took a jab at Trump on Twitter, noting that he, too, had had some “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS,” over the last couple of weeks, including signing the Respect for Marriage Act and securing the release of basketball star Brittney Griner from a Russian prison.

