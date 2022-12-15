Boehner praises Pelosi as ‘one tough cookie’ in tearful Capitol Hill tribute

Former House Speaker John Boehner delivered an emotional tribute to outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her official portrait unveiling at the Capitol Wednesday, and at times was moved to tears as he praised her leadership style and discussed her legacy in Congress.
With a touch of sentimentality that he’s become known for, Boehner recalled moments that he and Pelosi collaborated despite representing opposing parties, and lauded her two decades at the top of the Democratic caucus as a historic achievement.
“You and I have disagreed politically on many things over the years. But we were never disagreeable to each other,” he said. “You’ve been unfailingly gracious to me, to my family, and frankly, my team here in Washington.”
Advertisement
WATCH: former Speaker of the House Boehner sobs at @SpeakerPelosi’s portrait unveiling ceremony saying,— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) December 14, 2022
"My girls told me, 'Tell the Speaker how much we admire her.'"
Really captures the extent of the legacy Pelosi has left (and continues to leave). pic.twitter.com/EMIp5RNu9Q
During one moment that drew particular applause from people online, Boehner — who served in House Republican leadership around the same time Pelosi was rising through the ranks — choked up as he said his daughters had asked him to tell Pelosi “how much we admire her.”
“If you couldn’t tell, my girls are Democrats,” he quipped from the lectern.
Following her years of service, Pelosi announced last month that she’s stepping down to clear the way for a new generation of Democrats. Her decision came in the aftermath of the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, with a hammer.
Pelosi will be the first woman to have her portrait hung in the Speaker’s Lobby alongside paintings of other former speakers including Boehner, who took part in the ceremony with members of Pelosi’s family and other congressional leaders.
Boehner said although he often battled with Pelosi — they disagreed on issues about healthcare reforms, foreign wars, and immigration policy — she was “so gracious” with him that “at times, it got me in trouble with my own members.”
Advertisement
Boehner said one particular moment he continues to get grief about from Republicans was when he became the House Speaker in 2011. At the time, Pelosi handed over the gavel to him, and he decided to try and give her “a big kiss.”
“But two things happened first, the Speaker, like, backed away, and I thought to myself — as if there’s nobody watching — ‘I can’t let her rebuff me,’” Boehner said. “So I kind of moved in and made sure I planted that kiss on her.”
As the leader of her caucus, Boehner said Pelosi has been “incredibly effective.”
“The younger generation today has a saying: ‘Game recognizes game,’” Boehner said. “And the fact of the matter is, no other speaker of the House in a modern era, Republican or Democrat, has wielded the gavel with such authority or with such consistent results.”
Again fighting back tears, Boehner added, “you’re one tough cookie.”
Following his remarks, Pelosi said she “would have been a little disappointed if he hadn’t gotten emotional,” with the two having worked so closely over the years.
“He gave me the gavel. I gave him the gavel. I was present at his unveiling and he’s here today,” Pelosi said.
Given the rancor in national politics, some people said the moving speech, delivered by a Republican about a Democrat, was somewhat of an anomaly.
Representative Adam Kinzinger, of Illinois, called Boehner a “class act.”
Advertisement
“Be more like Boehner,” tweeted Kinzinger, an outgoing Republican lawmaker who serves on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
See reactions to the moment below:
John Boehner is a class act. Be more like Boehner https://t.co/pD2jLUvno9— Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) December 15, 2022
Amazing to watch John Boehner tear up at Nancy Pelosi's portrait unveiling. "Leaders lead," he said, thanking her.— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) December 14, 2022
Powerful reminder of the present dysfunction with a House GOP controlled by its pro-coup caucus.
I remember not so long ago, we used to laugh at how easily John Boehner would burst into tears.— BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) December 15, 2022
But I just saw him get misty talking about Speaker Pelosi, and it hit me how much I miss decent Republicans who have a heart.
Have to say, a crying Speaker John Boehner honoring Speaker Pelosi is a charming John Boehner. pic.twitter.com/LTDik6EdVP— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) December 14, 2022
.@SpeakerPelosi gets a peck on the cheek from Former Speaker John Boehner, during a ceremony to unveiling of her portrait in National Statuary Hall. pic.twitter.com/hT039ZPrhm— Kent Nishimura (西村賢一) (@kentnish) December 14, 2022
I'll tell you, John Boehner was not perfect. But I'd be lying if I said I didn't miss the days when Republicans and Democrats disagreed, sometimes fiercely but could at least be in the same room together.— M L C (@ChiCyph80) December 14, 2022
The path we're on politically is simply unsustainable. https://t.co/YIMHCAuhDM
It's kind of surreal I am missing John Boehner, whose propensity toward tears was so often ridiculed but which today seems so noble. Boehner was never a lunatic, and his commitment to country has never been in dispute. In other words, the GOP doesn't make them this way anymore. https://t.co/dGGvMFeb4v— Josh Kruger (@JoshKrugerPHL) December 14, 2022
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.