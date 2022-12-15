Boehner praises Pelosi as ‘one tough cookie’ in tearful Capitol Hill tribute

“You and I have disagreed politically on many things over the years. But we were never disagreeable to each other,” he said. “You’ve been unfailingly gracious to me, to my family, and frankly, my team here in Washington.”

With a touch of sentimentality that he’s become known for , Boehner recalled moments that he and Pelosi collaborated despite representing opposing parties, and lauded her two decades at the top of the Democratic caucus as a historic achievement.

Former House Speaker John Boehner delivered an emotional tribute to outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her official portrait unveiling at the Capitol Wednesday, and at times was moved to tears as he praised her leadership style and discussed her legacy in Congress.

During one moment that drew particular applause from people online, Boehner — who served in House Republican leadership around the same time Pelosi was rising through the ranks — choked up as he said his daughters had asked him to tell Pelosi “how much we admire her.”

“If you couldn’t tell, my girls are Democrats,” he quipped from the lectern.

Following her years of service, Pelosi announced last month that she’s stepping down to clear the way for a new generation of Democrats. Her decision came in the aftermath of the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, with a hammer.

Pelosi will be the first woman to have her portrait hung in the Speaker’s Lobby alongside paintings of other former speakers including Boehner, who took part in the ceremony with members of Pelosi’s family and other congressional leaders.

Boehner said although he often battled with Pelosi — they disagreed on issues about healthcare reforms, foreign wars, and immigration policy — she was “so gracious” with him that “at times, it got me in trouble with my own members.”

Boehner said one particular moment he continues to get grief about from Republicans was when he became the House Speaker in 2011. At the time, Pelosi handed over the gavel to him, and he decided to try and give her “a big kiss.”

“But two things happened first, the Speaker, like, backed away, and I thought to myself — as if there’s nobody watching — ‘I can’t let her rebuff me,’” Boehner said. “So I kind of moved in and made sure I planted that kiss on her.”

As the leader of her caucus, Boehner said Pelosi has been “incredibly effective.”

“The younger generation today has a saying: ‘Game recognizes game,’” Boehner said. “And the fact of the matter is, no other speaker of the House in a modern era, Republican or Democrat, has wielded the gavel with such authority or with such consistent results.”

Again fighting back tears, Boehner added, “you’re one tough cookie.”

Following his remarks, Pelosi said she “would have been a little disappointed if he hadn’t gotten emotional,” with the two having worked so closely over the years.

“He gave me the gavel. I gave him the gavel. I was present at his unveiling and he’s here today,” Pelosi said.

Given the rancor in national politics, some people said the moving speech, delivered by a Republican about a Democrat, was somewhat of an anomaly.

Representative Adam Kinzinger, of Illinois, called Boehner a “class act.”

“Be more like Boehner,” tweeted Kinzinger, an outgoing Republican lawmaker who serves on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

See reactions to the moment below:

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.