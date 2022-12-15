ER doctors misdiagnose patients with unusual symptoms

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University, under a contract with the agency, analyzed data from two decades’ worth of studies to quantify the rate of diagnostic errors in the emergency room and identify serious conditions where doctors are most likely to make a mistake. Many of the studies were based on incidents in European countries and Canada, leading some officials of US medical organizations to criticize the researchers’ conclusions.

The study, released Thursday by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, estimates roughly 7.4 million people are inaccurately diagnosed of the 130 million annual visits to hospital emergency departments in the United States. Some 370,000 patients may suffer serious harm as a result.

As many as 250,000 people die every year because they are misdiagnosed in the emergency room, with doctors failing to identify serious medical conditions like stroke, sepsis, and pneumonia, according to a new analysis from the federal government.

While these errors remain relatively rare, they are most likely to occur when someone presents with symptoms that are not typical, like stroke patients complaining the room is spinning.

A doctor may not immediately think that a young woman with shortness of breath is having a heart attack or that someone who has back pain could have a spinal abscess.

“This is the elephant in the room no one is paying attention to,” said Dr. David E. Newman-Toker, a neurologist at Johns Hopkins University and director of its Armstrong Institute Center for Diagnostic Excellence, and one of the study’s authors.

The findings underscore the need to look harder at where errors are being made and the medical training, technology, and support that could help doctors avoid them, Newman-Toker said. “It’s not about laying the blame on the feet of emergency room physicians,” he said.

In reviewing the studies, the researchers also found that women and people of color had a roughly 20 percent to 30 percent higher risk of being misdiagnosed. While these results are not surprising, they point to the need to address how different patients are assessed in the emergency room as part of the effort to improve care, said Jennie Ward-Robinson, the CEO of the Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine. “Equity must be core and must be fundamental,” she said.

Medical societies representing emergency room doctors strongly criticized the study. “In addition to making misleading, incomplete, and erroneous conclusions from the literature reviewed, the report conveys a tone that inaccurately characterizes and unnecessarily disparages the practice of emergency medicine in the United States,” Dr. Christopher S. Kang, the president of the American College of Emergency Physicians, said in a statement.

“As with all medical specialties, there is room for improvement in the diagnostic accuracy of emergency care,” Kang added. “All of us who practice emergency medicine are committed to improving care and reducing diagnostic error.”

Doctors say addressing diagnostic errors is challenging. While the National Academy of Medicine identified medical errors as a critical issue more than 20 years ago, most of the efforts to improve patient safety have focused on mistakes that are easier to identify, like when a patient gets the wrong medicine or develops an infection while in the hospital, said Dr. Robert Wachter, the chair of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, who had not seen the full report. “Diagnostic errors are a huge part of the problem,” he said.

Advertisement

The deaths that the report suggests occur every year “is a very concerning number,” Wachter said. The study’s findings are higher than previous estimates, he noted.

The researchers largely relied on studies conducted outside the United States, in countries like Canada, Spain, and Switzerland, to come with up with their overall estimate of error and harm rates. But Kang argued the reliance on these studies might have distorted the findings and led the researchers to overestimate the number of mistakes. “While most medical specialties have similar training in Western nations, emergency medicine does not,” he said.

The study’s authors acknowledged the need to do more research looking specifically at emergency rooms in the United States. “We need studies done in the United States,” said Dr. Susan M. Peterson, a Johns Hopkins emergency medicine physician who is also one of the study’s authors. “It’s a huge gap in the literature.”

But she also emphasized the benefit of paying more attention when doctors tend to miss a crucial diagnosis. In recent years, she said, doctors have become much better at detecting heart attacks because of a concerted effort involving public health campaigns, better diagnostic testing, and collaboration between cardiologists and emergency medicine doctors to address the issue.

The researchers found that teaching hospitals were less prone to errors. Emergency room doctors working at an academic medical center may be able to consult with a specialist who is familiar with patients who have atypical symptoms, and they may have more resources to offer a wider range of tests or to keep patients longer while they figure out what’s wrong.