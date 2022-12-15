fb-pixel Skip to main content

Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest

By JIM MUSTIAN and JAKE BLEIBERG The Associated Press,Updated December 15, 2022, 1 hour ago
This image from video from Louisiana state trooper Lt. John Clary's body-worn camera shows troopers and medical personnel with Ronald Greene on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La.Associated Press

FARMERVILLE, La. — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance Thursday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. They are the first charges to emerge from a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”

Greene’s bloody death on a roadside in rural northeast Louisiana got little attention until an Associated Press investigation exposed a cover-up and prompted scrutiny of top Louisiana State Police brass, a sweeping U.S. Justice Department review of the agency and a legislative inquiry now looking at what Gov. John Bel Edwards knew and when he knew it.

Advertisement

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video