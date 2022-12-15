The endless human struggle at the US-Mexico border

In Juarez, walking past the cab drivers and women selling individually wrapped pieces of chewing gum, one crosses a dusty field where migrants have set up camp. Most here are men aged 20 to 40, but there are also women and children, including a two-week-old infant. The tents where the migrants sleep, eat, and wait for their turn to cross the river butt up against one another and are in an area that is flood-prone during rainstorms. A painted sheet that hangs between two poles reads “we are more good than bad” in Spanish.

Maria Castillo, left, age 24, and Zoraines Cariel, 29, made the long journey together from Venezuela to Juarez, where they shared a tent along the Rio Grande. Castillo has one child and Cariel has three. The women left the children in the care of family back home and hope, even in the face of many unknowns, to be reunited with them soon.

JUAREZ, Mexico— For legal residents of the United States and Mexico, the toll to walk across the Paso del Norte Bridge from Juarez, Mexico, into El Paso, Texas, is 30 cents. For the 49,000 migrants gathered at the bridge in September, the toll to pass under the bridge was an arduous trek across Central America and Mexico, dodging — and paying off — armed gangs, plus about $3,000 for a hired smuggler to get them across the Rio Grande. The migrants are fleeing misery, poverty, and persecution in Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua.

A Venezuelan woman holds her two-week-old infant at "Venezuelan Town" on the bank of the Rio Grande in Juarez. She had hoped to be in the United States to give birth and bestow American citizenship on her daughter, but her baby was born in Juarez, less than a mile from the US border. ED QUINN

All seek a new life in America because the countries they left are broken. In Venezuela, under the leadership of dictator Nicolás Maduro, hyperinflation, debt, political turmoil, and crime have reduced 65 percent of the population to extreme poverty. In Haiti, more than a decade after an earthquake left a million people homeless, people still struggle to get by. Cubans have left an island home that is plagued by a shrinking economy, rising inflation, deepening debt, and scarcity of goods. The Nicaraguans here have escaped the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and the penury that comes from trying to live on an average annual income of $1,850.

Since last weekend, thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso. The surge comes as Title 42, which gives the government authority to turn away even asylum seekers in order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, is set to expire. The migrants’ numbers have overwhelmed El Paso shelters.

And these, unfortunately, may be the good old days. Over the next three decades, climate change and drought in Mexico and Central and South America may push more than 134 million migrants to our shores, according to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Early one November morning, a migrant man ran up an embankment of the Rio Grande in Juarez. Close to 1,000 tents belong to migrant Venezuelans encamped indefinitely in the river's flood zone. ED QUINN

Inured over the decades to seeing images of migrants crossing rivers, I found it heartbreaking to see firsthand. Families holding hands wade across the Rio Grande into Texas. Those who have camped along the river for weeks show newcomers where it is safest to cross.

Maria gets a hand crossing the Rio Grande from a fellow migrant. ED QUINN

Maria, 50, from Cuba, is ready to cross the Rio Grande and turn herself in to Customs and Border Patrol agents at the processing facility in El Paso. She has given her shoes away because she knows that migrants are processed much like prisoners: Border patrol takes shoes with laces to remove the threat of self-injury and issues colorful plastic clogs.You can spot the migrant families on El Paso’s streets by their footwear.

After a prayer on the shoreline, Maria sets out on tiptoes, trying not to fall on the toaster-sized rocks. Midway, she panics and stops. A fellow migrant wades out to her and holds her arm, helping her across. On American soil, Maria reaches into her jeans and pulls some coins out to tip him. He brushes the offer away with a wave of his hand, but she insists.

Ed Quinn is a New York City-based photojournalist whose work has appeared in The New York Times and other publications. Follow him on Instagram @edquinnphoto.