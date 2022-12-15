Towns flouting housing rule face the weight of state, federal challenges

Andrew Brinker’s recent article on the MBTA Communities law points out that cities and towns that don’t comply with new mandates on multifamily zoning will face state funding cuts (“For housing officials, a scramble on mandate,” Page A1, Dec. 5). But there are other risks as well. Jurisdictions that resist change could also face liability under federal civil rights laws.

Strict limits on affordable housing development — of the type the MBTA Communities law seeks to break down — disproportionately exclude people of color and perpetuate the Commonwealth’s entrenched residential segregation problem. The federal Fair Housing Act, passed at the height of the civil rights movement and still powerful today, bars local zoning policies that have an unjustified discriminatory effect on communities of color. Thus, municipalities that flout the MBTA Communities law not only face state funding ineligibility but also invite legal challenges under federal law.