The Globe joins Covering Climate Now, a global media collaboration

Cofounded by The Nation and Columbia Journalism Review, Covering Climate Now is a global media collaboration of more than 500 news organizations that reach a combined audience of more than 2 billion people and include major outlets such as Reuters, Getty Images, NBC News and the Weather Channel.

The Boston Globe has joined media partnership organization Covering Climate Now as part of its effort to expand coverage of the climate crisis , the news outlet announced Thursday.

“The climate crisis is global, but the fight must be local, fought in communities across the world. The Boston Globe launched its Into the Red climate team last year with that founding principle,” said Steve Wilmsen, who edits Into the Red. “Our work takes aim at the problems faced by Boston, Massachusetts, and New England. But we are stronger and better in league with the armies of journalists at Covering Climate Now.”

The initiative helps newsrooms everywhere provide authoritative, engaging coverage of all aspects of the climate story, including the need for local and regional action. Three other regionally focused outlets, The Miami Herald, The Star Tribune, and The Texas Tribune, also announced on Thursday they are joining Covering Climate Now.

“Climate change is a global problem but it manifests in local communities, and good journalism is essential to making that plain to the people affected,” said Mark Hertsgaard, the cofounder and executive director of Covering Climate Now. “That’s why encouraging local coverage of the climate emergency and its solutions is a top priority for Covering Climate Now in 2023.”

Last year, the Globe launched its climate section, Into the Red, and promised to expand its climate coverage. By joining Covering Climate Now, the Globe can collaborate with newsrooms around the world to glean important lessons for the climate fight here in Massachusetts and shine a brighter light on a global crisis.

Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor.