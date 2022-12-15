Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm not feeling well, game-time decision against Kings

The Bruins were outscoring teams, 25-14, with Lindholm on the ice at five on five, according to Natural Stat Trick. That goals-for percentage (64.1) is tied for 21st among regular defensemen (those who have played at least 200 minutes at five at five).

The top-flight defenseman was a game-time decision to play against the Kings. Lindholm, skating of late on the No. 1 pair with Charlie McAvoy , was carrying a 4-16—20 line in 28 games and averaging 24:11 of ice time.

Hampus Lindholm was “not feeling well” when he reported for work Thursday morning, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said, and was sent home.

Advertisement

If Lindholm were to miss his first game of the season, Jakub Zboril would draw in. The Czech backliner hadn’t played since Nov. 23 in Florida, and saw most of his action while McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk were sidelined early (1-0–1 in 13 games). Zboril skated in 10 games last season before tearing his ACL on Dec. 2 in Nashville.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

His game, pockmarked with turnovers and shaky confidence, has been as spotty as his lineup appearances. Montgomery expected Zboril would be excited to play off the energy of a home crowd, but didn’t sound eager to use him against the Kings’ best.

“I think when you’re coming back from reconstructive knee surgery and you haven’t been a full-time NHL player,” Montgomery said, “you can tell yourself, ‘Be aggressive, be assertive, don’t be afraid to make mistakes,’ but our own thoughts do creep in.

“It’s hard for a player to have the confidence to go play. You’ve got to earn it, especially in this league.”

Zboril struggled in his last outing, that 5-2 loss to the Panthers three weeks ago. He logged 7:17 and was benched for the third period, after the Panthers made it 2-1 and 3-1 with him on the ice.

Advertisement

“Definitely really hard mentally coming back after surgery and wanting to play,” Zboril said. “Not being in the lineup is really tough. But still, I have to do my job and be ready for games. I’m ready for tonight.”

Zboril, 25, is trying to find his confidence while sitting for extended stretches. ”For me, I always struggle a bit when I make a mistake and I don’t get the next shift right away,” he said. “I keep thinking about it. I have to manage my emotions tonight and I think I’ll be able to handle it.”

Lindholm’s absence at the morning skate saw Derek Forbort paired with McAvoy. The Kings drafted Forbort 15th overall in 2010, and he spent his first four-plus seasons with them. He expected loquacious ex-teammate Drew Doughty to “chirp” him in warm-ups.

McAvoy, who finished fourth in the Norris Trophy voting last season, has a similar game to Doughty, who won the Norris in Forbort’s rookie season (2015-16).

“I remember talking to Deano [former assistant Kevin Dean] about it last year, about how [they’re] so similar,” Forbort said. “Neither one gives up anything defensively. to create offensively for themselves. They both just make really good plays with the puck. They’re two of the best two-way defensemen in the league, for sure.”

Positive reinforcements

The third-best goals-for percentage among NHL defensemen belongs to Grzelcyk, who has been on the ice for 19 goals at five on five and six against (76 percent). Boston’s entire six-pack slots in the top 25, including Brandon Carlo (ninth, 15-7, 68.2 percent), McAvoy (T-12th, 12-6, 66.7 percent), Lindholm, Connor Clifton (T-21st, 25-14, 64.1 percent), and Forbort (T-24th, 15-9, 62.5 percent). In 13 games, Zboril had played 148 minutes at five on five entering Thursday, the Bruins were being outscored, 7-5, when he’s on the ice (41.7 percent) … David Krejci’s return bumped Craig Smith out of the forward group, and reunited the Czechia Line (Pavel Zacha-Krejci-David Pastrnak). Krejci is over his lower-body issue, Montgomery said, but noted that “a few players,” Krejci included, need ongoing maintenance … Jake DeBrusk moved back to the No. 1 right wing spot. Taylor Hall skated the No. 3 left wing … Montgomery has fallen into the habit of keeping his starting goalie a secret until puck drop. Asked Thursday morning what number that night’s netminder would wear, he replied, “1 [or] 35.” No word if said goalie grew up in Sweden or Alaska.

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.