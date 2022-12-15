Bruins lose to Kings in a shootout

The third straight shootout at the Garden opened with four straight goals (Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk for Boston, Alex Iafallo and Adrian Kempe for Los Angeles), and ended when Trevor Moore beat Linus Ullmark for a 3-2 win.

But the Kings, better than their record (16-12-5) according to Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, stole 2 points.

It looked as if it would be all peace, love, and penalty kills for the Bruins on Causeway Street on Thursday.

Two third-period strikes by Kempe erased a 2-0 Bruins lead.

The Bruins had a chance to win it when Brad Marchand — who was not among those feeling the love — took a cross-check in the back from Drew Doughty with 40 seconds left in regulation. A less-than-active power play (zero shots) had the locals voicing their displeasure.

Marchand, who spent six minutes in the box and drew two penalties, got in an angry wrestling match with Philip Danault with 1:25 left in OT, taking exception to the Kings center’s uncalled interference.

The Bruins saw a lot of bounces go their way, but not when a Kevin Fiala shot from the wing rattled off Ullmark and hopped over the stick of Charlie McAvoy. On the doorstep, Kempe jammed it home at 8:29 of the third.

The goal shook the Bruins out of their early-third-period doldrums. They drew two penalties, first when Sean Durzi tripped Marchand at 9:49.

The visitors kept coming, but Tomas Nosek drew a hook against Moore at 13:17. Kings netminder Pheonix Copley made a killer save on a David Pastrnak one-timer, pushing from left to right, and held the fort.

Boston was in danger of losing the lead when Connor Clifton cross-checked Danault with 3:27 left, and Brandon Carlo tripped Fiala seven seconds into the penalty. Fiala’s one-timer at 17:50 set up a tense final few minutes.

The Bruins, 15-0-0 when leading after two periods and 15-0-1 at home, were in position to put a 16 in each of those win columns.

They led the Kings, 2-0, after second-period goals from Taylor Hall and Marchand.

After a scoreless first that saw Hall and Patrice Bergeron go on unsuccessful breakaways, Hall broke through at 7:53 of the second. The Bruins drew a penalty after the physical in-zone work of the line of Coyle, Trent Frederic, and Hall. On the delayed call, Hall walked to the top of the circle and ripped a blocker-side snapshot past netminder Pheonix Copley.

Hall, who scored his 12th, has six goals and four assists in his last eight games. He is on track for his eighth 20-goal season. The only time he has scored 30 was when he went off for 39-54–93 with New Jersey in his MVP year of 2018.

Three minutes after that, Blake Lizotte was sent off for holding the stick. The Bruins made quick work of the Kings’ penalty kill. Pastrnak sped into the zone and hit Marchand in the slot. Marchand took the puck wide, above the off-wing (right) dot, and sent a laser beam past Copley’s overmatched glove. Pastrnak, escaping behind the net, ducked as if the puck was heading for his melon.

Marchand showed his frustration, however, taking a pair of penalties in the second. He gave Danault an extra cross-check after he was called for interfering with him. He was barking at official Justin Kea, a linesman holding him back, after the second-year official whistled him for holding Fiala during a puck battle.

The Bruins’ penalty kill was 4 for 4 through two periods, with four players – Carlo (5:12 through two periods), Derek Forbort (4:42), Coyle, and Nosek (4:16) – doing the heavy lifting. That was because regular PKers Marchand, Bergeron, DeBrusk, McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm all logged heavy time on the power play (1 for 3).

The Bruins weren’t outstanding at the start, the Kings owning a 7-4 shots advantage when McAvoy took a double-minor for high-sticking Jaret Anderson-Dolan at 10:54 of the first. The Bruins allowed one shot on the PK, and the Kings’ sloppiness in their zone let Marchand send Bergeron on a breakaway. Copley made the save, but Doughty was whistled for a hook.

The Bruins had some 1:18 on the power play. Pastrnak hit the crossbar on a one-time feed from Marchand. The latter’s PPG was the 14th time in 17 home games the Bruins have scored a power-play goal. They entered with the third-best power play in the game (28.6 percent).

Ullmark had to make a few tough saves, fighting through a bit of traffic to make 18 stops through 40 minutes. Among his best was a quick flash of the glove on an Anze Kopitar break-in from the wing.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.