Outgoing Mass. Governor Charlie Baker to replace Mark Emmert as next NCAA president

Baker was not a president of a university or an athletic director, but according to the Sports Business Journal , the NCAA focused on someone with a political background early in the process, where “Baker emerged as someone with the experience and expertise to navigate the governmental and athletic worlds that often collide in college sports.”

He will replace outgoing NCAA President Mark Emmert and will start March 1. Baker, who did not run for re-election, will conclude his second term as governor Jan. 5.

Governor Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, the organization announced Thursday morning .

Grant Hill, the former NBA star who played four seasons at Duke and won two NCAA championships, is an independent member of the NCAA Board of Governors and member of the presidential search committee.

“We know that to be successful, the NCAA president needs to possess the ability to balance competing priorities, inspire a shared vision, and create a broad sense of trust,” said Hill. “As Governor of Massachusetts and a successful private sector CEO, Charlie Baker has demonstrated the type of results-oriented, bipartisan approach that we will need to bolster the well-being of student-athletes, realize the opportunities and overcome the challenges facing the NCAA.”

Baker twice declined to address the news after an unrelated event in East Boston Thursday morning, saying he would talk about it later. But in a press release issued by the NCAA, Baker said he was “honored” to take over the role.

“The NCAA is confronting complex and significant challenges, but I am excited to get to work as the awesome opportunity college athletics provides to so many students is more than worth the challenge,” Baker said. “And for the fans that faithfully fill stadiums, stands and gyms from coast to coast, I am eager to ensure the competitions we all love to follow are there for generations to come. Over the coming months, I will begin working with student-athletes and NCAA members as we modernize college sports to suit today’s world, while preserving its essential value.”

Governor-elect Maura Healey, who played point guard for the Harvard women’s basketball team from 1988-92, released a statement congratulating Baker.

“Congratulations to Governor Baker on his new position as President of the NCAA. I know he knows the important role athletics can play and I’m excited for the future of college sports and student-athletes under his leadership.”

