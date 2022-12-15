EMass boys’ hockey: With seven points in three wins, Norwell’s Tim Ward headlines Players of the Week

Aiden Dunphy, Silver Lake –– The senior captain scored the tying goal and assisted on Brandon Cavicchi’s overtime winner in a 5-4 win over Oliver Ames. He also had two goals and two assists in a 6-4 nonleague win against Rockland.

George Chamoun, Walpole –– In his first career start, the senior netminder posted a 2-0 Bay State Herget shutout over Needham.

Chris Cardillo, Sandwich –– The junior forward netted seven goals in a 9-0 nonleague win over Middleborough.

Cam Fici, Belmont –– After a 34-goal junior season, the captain rifled in five goals in an 8-0 Middlesex League win over Stoneham.

Advertisement

Logan Poulin, Nauset –– A sophomore from, netted three goals and three assists in a 10-1 Cape & Islands win over St. John Paul II. He also had four goals and an assist in a 7-4 league victory over Nantucket.

Lukas Sobczak, Tri-County — With a four-goal performance, the junior took control in a 8-6 Mayflower Athletic Conference victory over Blue Hills.

Colby Strunk, Stoughton/Brockton –– The junior from Stoughton scored four times in a 7-2 nonleague win over Attleboro.

Tim Ward, Norwell –– The senior forward recorded seven points in three wins for the No. 18 Clippers (3-0): a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Sandwich, followed by two goals and an assist to power a 4-3 victory over Scituate in the Jim Gormley Cup final. He added two helpers in a 3-2 win over Abington.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.