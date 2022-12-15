Joey Duggan (hat trick), Tyler Bartniski (49 saves) help Amesbury/Whittier boys’ hockey get on winning track

Junior forward Joey Duggan tallied a hat trick, including a shorthanded marker late in the third period to ice the game. Senior netminder and assistant captain Tyler Bartniski made 49 saves to secure the win.

After a tough 4-1 season-opening loss against Lynnfield, the Amesfield/Whittier boys’ hockey team bounced back on Thursday night with a 4-2 victory on the road against Methuen at the Methuen High School rink.

“This is huge for us to get a win,” said Amesbury/Whittier head coach Steve Costa. “Especially against Methuen...They are always tough to battle against.

“It was a good win for us because we have a tough schedule ahead of us moving forward.”

Advertisement

After losing nine seniors from last year’s squad, the Red Hawks are depending on five freshmen starters to contribute significant minutes this season. “The freshmen are contributing,” said Costa. “Our leadership group is great with them and lead them in the right direction.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

With six minutes to go in the game, the Red Hawks took a 5-minute major penalty. They managed to kill it off thanks to the stellar play of junior defender Nathan Brown, who also scored earlier in the contest.

“[Bartniski] made some key saves, especially in the final five minutes,” said Costa.

In addition to his play on the ice, Bartniski is a veteran leader in a young clubhouse. “They look up to him. In practice he’s always chatting with the younger kids and trying to build them up,” said Costa. “He looks out for them...It’s a very tight-knit team.”

Andover 6, Waltham 3 — Junior Joe Marcel tallied his first varsity goal to open the game and senior captain Nik Previte scored the winner to lead the Golden Warriors (2-0) in the Merrimack Valley/Dual County matchup.

Medford 7, Everett/Revere 4 — Nick Pasquariella had a third-period hat trick and Chris Alexander chipped in a goal and an assist to lead the Mustangs (3-0) in their home win.

Advertisement

Shawsheen 9, Minuteman 0 — Liam Milne notched a hat trick while Justin Thibert (2 goals, 1 assist) and Cam Splaine (1 goal) tallied their first varsity goals to lead the Rams (1-0) in the Commonwealth Conference matchup.

Girls’ hockey

Cape Cod 8, Nantucket 2 — Emily Decker scored twice and Morgan Willis tallied the game-winner to lead the Furies (2-0) in the Cape & Islands league matchup.

Boys’ indoor track

Burlington 76, Stoneham 24 — Elijah Wolinski finished first in the 55 meters, long jump, and high jump for the Red Devils (1-0) in their Middlesex dual meet victory over the Spartans (0-1).

Needham 61, Walpole 39 — Chris Scalia (1:32.48) and Lucas Wong (1:34.92) finished first and second, respectively, in the 600 meters to blast the Rockets (1-0) past the Timberwolves (0-1) in a Bay State meet.

Girls’ indoor track

Needham 76, Walpole 24 — The Rockets (1-0) crushed the 1,000 meters with Taylor Partridge (3:22.07), Kyra Wolin (3:27.76), and Mia O’Neill (3:28.29) finishing first, second, and third in a Bay State win over Walpole (0-1).

Boys’ swimming

Framingham 92, Newton North 88 — Sam Shi won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Brandon Liu captured the 200 individual medley and 200 butterfly, and Ethan took home the 50 free and 100 breaststroke as the Flyers (2-1) picked up a Bay State win.

Girls’ swimming

Plymouth North/South 93, North Quincy 72 — Addyson Doyle finished first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:55.22 to power Plymouth North/South to a victory over North Quincy. Molly Lutz finished first in the 50 freestyle (28.19) and Kasey Joyce finished first in the 100 backstroke (1:13.60).

Advertisement

Coed swimming

Medford 71, Lynn Classical 65 — Anthony Arellano placed first in the 500 freestyle to help lead the Mustangs (2-0) in the Greater Boston meet.

Correspondent Ethan Kagno contributed to this story.