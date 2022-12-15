Legal advisor sides with UEFA, FIFA in Super League case

BRUSSELS (AP) — A senior legal adviser proposes the European Court of Justice recognize that FIFA-UEFA rules under which the Super League project should be subject to prior approval are compatible with EU competition law.

Advocate General Athanasios Rantos said on Thursday that while Super League organizers were entitled to set up an independent competition “outside the UEFA and FIFA ecosystem, it cannot however, in parallel with the creation of such a competition, continue to participate in the football competitions organised by FIFA and UEFA without the prior authorization of those federations."

Advocates general routinely provide legal guidance to the ECJ. Their opinions aren’t binding on the Luxembourg-based court but are followed in most cases.