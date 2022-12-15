Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’s recent outbursts are nothing new. Are they a problem?

It’s one thing to bare your frustration for all the world to see when you have a trophy case full of Super Bowls to back you up. It’s another to start releasing your inner anger when you’re a second-year quarterback at the reins of a pretty pedestrian offense.

Dear departed Tom Brady is the master of the sideline tantrum, perfecting it across a two-decade career with the Patriots, taking it with him to his second NFL act in Tampa. From offensive coordinators he disagreed with or offensive linemen he’d seen enough of, not to mention the handful of tablets he’d violently disposed of, Brady conditioned Patriots fans to expect a certain sort of fire from their quarterback.

Yet here we have Mac Jones, the 24-year-old NFL sophomore running the Patriots offense who has made it clear across the past two weeks that he’s not afraid to show what he’s feeling. With a jury decidedly out on whether it’s a good or a bad sign about where Jones is in his overall development — Patriots insiders are predictably going to say they love it, detractors are predictably going to call him out for it — there’s no disputing the evolving public persona of the former Alabama standout.

By now you surely have seen the bleeped-out videos or &%$@-subbed transcripts of Jones’s expletive-laden moments in Monday night’s win over the Cardinals and the previous Thursday night’s loss to Buffalo.

On the wrong end of a lopsided blowout at home to the Bills, Jones closed out that game yelling “Throw the [expletive] ball! The [expletive] quick game sucks!” And early in the win in Arizona, before a few big pass plays and a couple of momentum-swinging defensive plays, Jones was caught again showing his exasperation, first when the team had to burn the final timeout of the second half just two plays into the third quarter. Like Ralphie in the holiday classic “A Christmas Story,” Mac’s emphatic exhortation as he walked off the field was not “Fuuuudge.” He replaced the same F-word again later in the game, putting his hands up while asking “What the [expletive].”

The inner anger has publicly escaped, but if NFL watchers are surprised, they need only take a look at the scouting report on Jones, which always included an element of him needing to control his emotions. And that comes from his college coach and Bill Belichick bestie Nick Saban.

“That was probably Mac’s biggest hurdle to overcome as a player,” Saban said last fall on his Hey Coach & the Nick Saban Show. Saban shared a pivotal story in Jones’s development into a national championship quarterback, when he taped the QB in practice and showed him how, as a coach, he could tell whether or not Jones completed a pass based solely on his body language. Those histrionics were the reason Saban had dubbed his prized recruit “John McEnroe,” a nod to Jones’s tennis-loving family.

Jones and Saban talk during a 2019 contest. Butch Dill/Associated Press

“Being able to control his emotions. Especially to play the quarterback position. To not get so upset or frustrated when he threw a bad ball or made a bad read or whatever,” Saban said. “And he did kind of have a tennis player’s mentality. It was: ‘Do you understand how you’re affecting everybody else?’”

In some ways, it’s important for teammates to see Jones’s frustration, because they see the urgency to fix things, and they understand how much getting it right means to him. That those teammates voted Jones a captain in his second year says they are willing to look to him as a leader, to take a cue from him emotionally. That’s why assistant coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, the de facto architects of this middling offense, insist they are more than OK with it.

“You love to see that stuff,” Patricia said Tuesday morning. “You always try to make sure you direct it in a way that will help everyone in those moments get better. That’s the biggest part of it, as a coach.”

As the Patriots continued their weeklong stay out west, practicing in advance of Sunday’s game at Las Vegas, the conversation around Jones and his simmering emotions continued. Fair or not, quarterbacks are always in the spotlight, and Jones turned the heat up on himself. On Wednesday, with reports that Jones ended practice by reminding teammates they were not out there on vacation, evidence he is finding his inner voice continues to mount. Two veteran captains, Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty, encourage him to use it.

“It’s sometimes tough when you’ve got a guy like Devin, you kind of feel like you’ve got to defer to him all the time, but I think Devin has really been intentional about like, ‘Hey, this is your team. You need to speak up,’” Slater told reporters Wednesday, according to NESN. “‘You need to take ownership,’ and I think he’s done that. And that’s tough. I don’t care who you are, in Year 2, that’s going to be tough.

“But he’s done a really good job of that. It’s great to see him continue to grow in that role. I know we look to him for that leadership, and he’s done a great job.”

One outburst at a time.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.