NHL to host free outdoor fan festival at City Hall ahead of Winter Classic

The NHL will hold a fan festival Dec. 30 and 31 at Boston City Hall Plaza ahead of the Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Jan 2.

The two-day event will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. It will be free and open to the public, with the NHL and corporate partners offering experiences for hockey fans, including autograph sessions with current and former Bruins greats and Boston Pride players.

There will also be food, giveaways, and family-friendly hockey-related activities.