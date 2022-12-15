NHL to host free outdoor fan festival at City Hall ahead of Winter Classic

The NHL will hold a fan festival Dec. 30 and 31 at Boston City Hall Plaza ahead of the Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Jan 2.
The two-day event will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. It will be free and open to the public, with the NHL and corporate partners offering experiences for hockey fans, including autograph sessions with current and former Bruins greats and Boston Pride players.
There will also be food, giveaways, and family-friendly hockey-related activities.
Fans will have the opportunity to show their best hockey moves at a mini-rink. There will be a shooting contest for prizes, a giant air hockey table, and a Bruins trivia contest.
The Stanley Cup will also be on site for photo opportunities from 2:30 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 30 and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 31.
More information can be found at NHL.com/WinterClassic, where fans can also purchase tickets to the Winter Classic game on Jan. 2 at Fenway Park, when the Bruins face off against the Penguins at 2 p.m.